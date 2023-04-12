Pinky Girl launches her own YouTube channel: ‘Now it’s time you get your facts right and get to know me better’

Tebogo Mekgwe, best known as Pinky Girl, became a regular feature on the Mzansi entertainment scene when she featured on her cousin Bonang Matheba’s reality show “Being Bonang”. Since then Pinky Girl has gone on to make a name for herself as a DJ.

Her relationship with her cousin has often seen Pinky Girl grabbing headlines, whether they are jet-setting to some fancy part of the world or silently beefing with each other. On Tuesday, the media personality took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she has a big surprise. Pinky Girl teases her fans with a big surprise. Picture: Instagram Stories screenshot “I’m tired of people writing nonsense about me and not knowing what’s really happening with my life, and that is also affecting my family. I guess it’s difficult to get me because I’m not FAKE…

“I just do me. I’m free and no need to pretend to anyone. Now it’s time you get your facts RIGHT and get to know me BETTER. No DRAMA. Goodluck and have fun. “Let the Journey Begin Enjoy,” wrote Pinky Girl, raising curiosity of whether she was dropping her own reality show. Pinky Girl didn’t keep her fans in suspense for too long, though, as she announced shortly afterwards that she was starting her own YouTube channel, with a teaser.