Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Fans concerned: Is there beef brewing between Bonang and Pinky Girl?

Pinky Girl and Bonang. Picture: Instagram

Pinky Girl and Bonang. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Share

Tebogo Mekgwe, best known as Pinky Girl, first broke into the limelight in 2017 when she featured on “Being Bonang” and she was an instant hit with the fans.

She was introduced as Bonang Matheba’s close cousin on the popular reality show and, over the years, viewers witnessed the love between the two sisters.

Story continues below Advertisement

This week, many questioned the duo’s relationship when Queen B tweeted that her favourite cousin will miss out on an upcoming trip to New York because she was not vaccinated.

Matheba wrote: “…she has a visa, but isn’t vaccinated!! 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔😂😂😂😂 I’m tayad!”

In another post, she wrote:“… missing out on trips around the world because you’re unvaccinated. Ridiculous. 😩😭.”

More on this

While many started enquiring about whether being vaccinated against Covid-19 was still mandatory for international travel, others immediately concluded that Matheba was referring to Pinky Girl.

“It can only be Pinky 😂😂😛,” joked @BridgetMasinga

“Pinkie Bathong,” said @Mahlub_asanda.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Yho Pinky 🤣🤣,” added Twitter user @Lunga_21.

Pinky Girl was not going to let this one slide. She hit back, letting tweeps know that she is fully vaccinated and is tired of her celebrity cousin’s snide comments.

“…WOW is it me again??? I’m tayad (tired) too. 😌❤️‍🩹Moghel is vaccinated. Safe travel 🥂✌️,” responded Pinky Girl.

Story continues below Advertisement

She added: “I’ve been So quiet for so long…I’m Tayad (tired) too.”

She added: “Moghel is vaccinated. And she has her Vaccination Certificate. And not going anywhere…🥂✨😊✌️❤️”

In another post, she wrote: “People who enjoy bringing other people down 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩OUT!!!”

These posts got tongues wagging, with some asking if things have soured between the cousins, while others commended Pinky Girl for standing up to her cousin.

Matheba, who doesn’t seem fazed by the negative comments about her allegedly “bullying” her cousin, told her fans she’s looking for a new assistant.

“….I need to find a new PA with a visa to join the team. Wtf is happening kante? 😭💔,” she said.

This comes just days after Queen B announced that her YouTube show, “B*Dazzled”, is making a comeback.

She wrote on Instagram: “Give…..the people WHAT THEY WANT!”

In the trailer shared on her social media platforms, Matheba is heard saying, “We are back… I’m very open now to talk about everything… ”

Related Topics:

YouTubeInstagramUnited StatesBonang Matheba2023VaccineArtistsEntertainmentSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentCelebrity Gossip

Share

Recent stories by:

Kedibone Modise