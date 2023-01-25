Fans concerned: Is there beef brewing between Bonang and Pinky Girl?

Tebogo Mekgwe, best known as Pinky Girl, first broke into the limelight in 2017 when she featured on “Being Bonang” and she was an instant hit with the fans. She was introduced as Bonang Matheba’s close cousin on the popular reality show and, over the years, viewers witnessed the love between the two sisters.

Story continues below Advertisement

This week, many questioned the duo’s relationship when Queen B tweeted that her favourite cousin will miss out on an upcoming trip to New York because she was not vaccinated. Matheba wrote: “…she has a visa, but isn’t vaccinated!! 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔😂😂😂😂 I’m tayad!” …she has a visa, but isn’t vaccinated!! 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔😂😂😂😂 I’m tayad! — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) January 23, 2023 In another post, she wrote:“… missing out on trips around the world because you’re unvaccinated. Ridiculous. 😩😭.”

While many started enquiring about whether being vaccinated against Covid-19 was still mandatory for international travel, others immediately concluded that Matheba was referring to Pinky Girl. “It can only be Pinky 😂😂😛,” joked @BridgetMasinga It can only be Pinky 😂😂😛 — Bridget Masinga (@BridgetMasinga) January 23, 2023 “Pinkie Bathong,” said @Mahlub_asanda.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pinkie Bathong pic.twitter.com/T9VSJHZCZ5 — Hlubikazi. (@Mahlub_asanda) January 23, 2023 “Yho Pinky 🤣🤣,” added Twitter user @Lunga_21. Yho Pinky 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/igBAP7wQql — Lungile 😘 (@Lunga_21) January 23, 2023 Pinky Girl was not going to let this one slide. She hit back, letting tweeps know that she is fully vaccinated and is tired of her celebrity cousin’s snide comments. “…WOW is it me again??? I’m tayad (tired) too. 😌❤️‍🩹Moghel is vaccinated. Safe travel 🥂✌️,” responded Pinky Girl.

Story continues below Advertisement

…WOW is it me again??? I’m tayad too. 😌❤️‍🩹Moghel is vaccinated. Safe travel 🥂✌️ — Pinkygirl 🇿🇦 (@tebogopinkygirl) January 24, 2023 She added: “I’ve been So quiet for so long…I’m Tayad (tired) too.” I’ve been So quite for so long…I’m Tayad too. — Pinkygirl 🇿🇦 (@tebogopinkygirl) January 24, 2023 She added: “Moghel is vaccinated. And she has her Vaccination Certificate. And not going anywhere…🥂✨😊✌️❤️” Moghel is vaccinated. And she has her Vaccination Certificate. And not going anywhere…🥂✨😊✌️❤️ — Pinkygirl 🇿🇦 (@tebogopinkygirl) January 24, 2023 In another post, she wrote: “People who enjoy bringing other people down 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩OUT!!!”

People who enjoys bringing other people down 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩OUT!!! — Pinkygirl 🇿🇦 (@tebogopinkygirl) January 24, 2023 These posts got tongues wagging, with some asking if things have soured between the cousins, while others commended Pinky Girl for standing up to her cousin. Matheba, who doesn’t seem fazed by the negative comments about her allegedly “bullying” her cousin, told her fans she’s looking for a new assistant. “….I need to find a new PA with a visa to join the team. Wtf is happening kante? 😭💔,” she said.