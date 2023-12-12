President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to Zahara: ‘We’ve been robbed of a great talent’

“We’ve been robbed of a great talent,” President Cyril Ramaphosa told the media on Tuesday after the announcement of the death of South African songbird, Zahara. “She was talented. She was vibrant. She was a wonderful composer,” added the president.

The message was shared on the president's official X account with the caption: "Zahara's passing is unfortunate. We have been robbed of a great talent. She's one of the best we have produced in the arts and I am deeply saddened by her passing." Zahara's passing is unfortunate. We have been robbed of a great talent. She's one of the best we have produced in the arts and I am deeply saddened by her passing. #RIPZahara 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/AQXS2pUqSM — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 12, 2023

The president is just one of many South Africans who have paid tribute to the singer/songwriter. TV presented Katlego Maboe took to X to perform his version of one of the multi-award-winning singer’s popular songs ‘Ndiza’.

🌹 #RIPZahara 🪽 pic.twitter.com/4TRhpoNMEA — Katlego Maboe (@KatlegoMaboe) December 12, 2023 According to a post on her official Instagram account, she was surrounded by her family and loved ones when she died. “It is with heavy hearts and deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend, Zahara.

“Surrounded by family and loved ones, Zahara departed this world on Monday, 11 December 2023. She was a pure light, and an even purer heart, in this world. A beacon of hope, a gift, and a blessing to us and countless people around the world,” the post stated. “A legendary figure in the world of music, Zahara remarkably touched millions of people’s lives with her extraordinary gift and passion for music. “She leaves behind an indelible mark on the music industry and a legacy that will forever resonate in our hearts and souls.