Zahara’s family release statement on her passing: ‘She was a pure light and an even purer heart’

Zahara’s family has shed some light on the singer’s last moments. Taking to her official Instagram account, they confirmed the 36-year-old had passed away on Monday “surrounded by family and loved ones.”

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa was one of the first to announce the award-winning singer’s passing on social media. “I am very saddened by the passing of @ZaharaSA. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. Government has been with the family for some time now,” tweeted Kodwa. “Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music.”

Paying tribute to her, her family wrote: “It is with heavy hearts and deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend, Zahara. “She was a pure light, and an even purer heart, in this world. A beacon of hope, a gift, and a blessing to us and countless people around the world.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bulelwa Mkutukana (@zaharasa)

The singer was admitted to hospital in early November after complaining about physical pain. Her family was forced to release a statement following various reports of her suffering from liver complications. “Unfortunately, even though our daughter’s hospitalisation has been of strict confidentiality with our family and close friends, that hasn’t stopped the spread of disingenuous information on the internet,” her parents wrote.