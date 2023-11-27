Zahara's family and team confirm her hospitalisation as they address spread of 'disingenuous information'

The family and team of multi-award winning singer and songwriter Zahara have confirmed that she has been admitted into hospital. “For your kindness and concern and because we know you love Zahara, we wanted to give you an update on our daughter’s health.

“Zahara has been admitted to the hospital for a week following complaints about physical pains. The doctors are working diligently and we await further updates from them.” The statement comes after a report revealed the nature of her heath. ZiMoja reported that Zahara has been in hospital for almost a week, after being admitted with liver complications.

pic.twitter.com/HezZGZpP0m — ZAHARA (@ZaharaSA) November 27, 2023 "Her liver is severely scarred and she may need a liver transplant," a source close to her family told the publication.

According to the publication, Zahara was first admitted to a medical ward, but her condition became worse and she was transferred to the ICU section of a private hospital in Johannesburg. “Unfortunately, even though our daughter’s hospitalisation has been of strict confidentiality with our family and close friends, that hasn’t stopped the spread of disingenuous information on the internet. “We want to stress that any reliable information regarding Zahara’s health will be communicated via her official social media platforms or by herself.”

Since the news broke, her fans have been posting get well wishes for the musician. @NalaThokozane on X reacted to the news. “REPORTS | Zahara has been admitted to the hospital due to liver complications. I wish her strength. 🙏 She looked great the last time she appeared on our screens.”

REPORTS | Zahara has been admitted to the hospital due to liver complications. I wish her strength. 🙏 She looked great the last time she appeared on our screens. pic.twitter.com/0W3A0n63zI — TK_Nala 📚 (@NalaThokozane) November 26, 2023 @ayampama said: “Oh Sisi #Zahara 🤍 uThixo abenawe🙏🏾 May you recover, ubuye, and be better than ever before 🤗🎼”

Oh Sisi #Zahara 🤍 uThixo abenawe🙏🏾 May you recover, ubuye, and be better than ever before 🤗🎼 — Aya Mpama (@ayampama) November 27, 2023 @muzzinene said:“Speedy recovery to Zahara. Her era was golden. Good music...less problems in Mzansi.”