Priddy Ugly speaks on how Cassper Nyovest ignited their Twitter beef ahead of the fight

Rapper Priddy Ugly joined Zingah’s podcast, “Choppin It With Bhuda”, to share some fascinating stories about his decade-long career from dancer to rap superstar. During the three hour long chat, which came out on YouTube Thursday evening, Priddy spoke on how he first met and started dating his wife Bontle Modiselle, his experience as a signee of Ambitiouz Records, and several other intriguing stories.

One of these included how the exhibition boxing fight between him and Cassper Nyovest came about last year. “He reaches out to me one night and he's like he’s trying to make this fight with Naak Musiq happen but it’s just not happening.” Priddy added that Nyovest said he was in a bit of a predicament because they’d already secured the venue and the date for the rematch but he was still trying to secure Naak. A short while later, having failed to get Naak Musiq on board, Nyovest came back to Priddy.

“Eventually he reaches out to me and he’s like, ‘Yo I’m gonna say some stuff on Twitter, I need you to respond. Let’s just see what people are saying’. “So I was like, ‘Yeah, nah I got you’.” That’s when the Twitter back and forth started, just a few weeks before the scheduled date for the fight. “Eventually we announce the fight and I had to a lot of stuff behind the scenes that people don’t know of… the weakest thing that I had coming coming into the fight was I kept getting told, ‘Your head movement is weak man, you’re not moving your head around’.”

Priddy also spoke on how he suffered from chronic migraines and had suffered kidney failure ahead of the fight. “A week before the fight I dislocated my shoulder,” he added. “Already the people in my corner were like, ‘Dawg this fight, mize (cancel) this thing, what are you even doing?’.” Priddy also spoke on his belief that Nyovest won the first fight with Naak.