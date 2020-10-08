Rami Chuene calls for Hawks to investigate ‘greedy’ entertainment bosses

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Actress Rami Chuene, has called on the Hawks to start investigating the “greedy entertainment gods”. This comes on the back of the Hawks’ spree of arrests of corrupt politicians in South Africa. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Chuene, who doesn’t mince her words, tweeted: “As soon as Hawks are done with politics they must come to the mighty, unstoppable and greedy entertainment ‘gods’. “The corruption, greed and exploitation has built many mansions and bought many cars, leaving many artists broke since the days of Bophelo ke Semphekgo.” As soon as Hawks are done with politics they must come to the mighty, unstoppable and greedy entertainment ‘gods’. The corruption, greed and exploitation has built many mansions and bought many cars leaving many artists broke since the days of Bophelo ke Semphekgo — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) October 7, 2020 For years the star has been vocal about artists’ rights and fair treatment and lately, she’s been speaking out about the exploitation of artists in the entertainment industry.

While fans applauded Chuene for being the voice of the struggling artists, some suggested that she start her own production company, with others labelling her “bitter and jealous”.

“You can just start your own production company/ business if you want mansions & cars. The SASSA mentality is everywhere in South Africa and that's why we are not making progress as black people. Start your own and implement what you're preaching," tweeted @Otforeva.

You can just start your own production company/ business if you want mansions & cars. The SASSA mentality is everywhere in South Africa and that's why we are not making progress as black people. Start your own and implement what you're preaching. — #Nileclick.com (@Otforeva) October 7, 2020

“The problem starts when you believe you are more talented than your Bosses, therefore you deserve better … Start your own company sisi and pay the artist what you believe is appropriate, be the change you wanna see,” added @dumisani668.

The problem starts when you believe you are more talented than your Bosses, therefore you deserve better.... Start your own company sisi and pay the artist what you believe is appropriate, be the change you wanna see — Dumisani Nsibande (@dumisani668) October 7, 2020

“The '… has built many mansions and bought many cars …' part proves just how bitter and jealous you are! It's evident you are talking about the Fergusons and in my understanding this thing it's the whole industry problem. Why take a swipe at the Fergusons?” tweeted @tastefulbright.

The "...has built many mansions and bought many cars..." part proves just how bitter and jealous you are! It's evident you are talking about the Fergusons and in my understanding this thing it's the whole industry problem. Why take a swipe at the Fergusons? Heal Rami... — Being Bright (@tastefulbright) October 7, 2020

“Heal Rami … Heal my sister and you done healing open ur own production company … tlogela (stop) jealousy maan,” @Tsale13 posted.

Heal my sister and you done healing open ur own production company...tlogela jealous maan. — Abidal'🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@Tsale13) October 7, 2020

“Stop crying and open your own company and correct their wrongs,” added @MaimaneKarabo2.

Stop crying nd open ur own company and correct their wrongs pic.twitter.com/hXyvmw3i7j — Authie E Sharp🤩 (@MaimaneKarabo2) October 7, 2020

In January, Chuene confirmed that she had been axed from the Mzansi Magic telenovela, “The Queen”.

It is alleged that Chuene was let go because of tensions between her and the show’s producers, Connie and Shona Ferguson.

Chuene showed Ndara support in 2019 when she penned an open letter about exploitation and underpaying of actors in the industry in which she called out Ferguson Films.

Shortly after her exit from “The Queen”, Chuene bagged a role in BET’s hit series "Isono".