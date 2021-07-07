'Real Housewives' star LaConco celebrates her victory over Covid-19

“Real Housewives of Durban” star and businesswoman Nonkanyiso Conco has opened up about her battle with Covid-19 after she tested positive for the virus. Taking to Twitter recently, the star shared the exciting news with her fans, that she has “conquered” the invisible monster that has claimed thousands of lives in South Africa and millions globally.

“I’ve never felt so much pain and consumed so much medication in my life! Above all grateful to God, my doctors family and friends. “Today I had to spend the day at the spa.” LaConco also took the opportunity to share with her fans some of the remedies and medicines that has assisted her in her recovery journey.

I have conquered Covid- 19, I’ve never felt so much pain and consumed so much medication in my life! Above all grateful to God, my doctors family and friends. Today I had to spend the day at the spa… pic.twitter.com/No1JeWywm6 — LaConco (@la_conco) July 4, 2021 Since the country has entered into the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, local stars have shared their experiences with the virus, while others continue to send a strong message to South Africans to not let their guard down or take the virus for granted. The “Abomama” actress Nokuthula Mavuso started off by urging people to “stay home” and shortly afterwards she revealed her painful journey with the disease. She wrote: “Yoh don't skip taking your vitamins. The past two days have been hellish.”

Yoh don't skip taking your vitamins. The past two days have been hellish. — 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) June 30, 2021 In another post she revealed the pain that is associated with the virus. She said: “I wouldn't wish Covid on anyone. “Hlalani emakhaya (stay at home). Ibuhlungu lento (This is extremely painful). Recovery isn't gonna be quick or easy. Taking it one day at a time.” I wouldn't wish Covid on anyone. Hlalani emakhaya. Ibuhlungu lento. Recovery isn't gonna be quick or easy. Taking it one day at a time. — 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) July 3, 2021 A few weeks ago, veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa detailed his horrendous experience with the virus.

The “Marawa Sport Worldwide” presenter also urged people to seek medical attention as soon as possible instead of isolating and self-medicating while their health deteriorates. “The medical professional working to revive my health concluded that the extensive level of Covid-19 pneumonia that I had developed could have resulted in a far worse experience had I not sought medical intervention as soon as I did,” Marawa said. He cautioned those who still believe the deadly virus is not real, also urging people to follow the health protocols to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

“I would like to warn anyone out there who is still taking this global pandemic lightly. Legendary radio personality Mark Pilgrim also announced that he was well on his way to recovery after he tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few weeks. Media personality and activist Criselda Kananda also shared with her fans followers that she has survived Covid-19 pneumonia.