Reality TV star Nonku Williams addresses R2.2m lawsuit report: ‘They scammed me’

“The Real Housewives of Durban” star Nonku Williams has publicly addressed a report published by Sunday World that she is being sued by TV show production company, Mmadipotwana Media R2.2 million. According to the publication, Williams is being sued for reputational damage, loss of income, and breach of contract.

“Mmadipotwana Media said it entered into a service-level agreement with Williams on February 24 to negotiate endorsements and travel sponsors, identify broadcasting opportunities for her and manage her reputation, among others,” the publication reported. Williams took to her Instagram account to address the article. She claimed that it was her, in fact, who was scammed by the company when she was swayed into “a deal of a lifetime”. “I want to expose this so called media company who calls themselves “Madipotwana Media” about how they scammed me!

“She goes by the name of Moleboheng (Matli) and she swayed me into a deal of a lifetime where she would take my wine brand A2Bwinery to another level,” she wrote. Williams explained that she paid R38K to take the wine to Zanzibar and encountered several empty promises during their business arrangement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonku Williams (@nonku_williams) “First deal was to take my wine to Zanzibar and she made me pay R38 000 which I did…the day before the trip she claimed to have contracted Covid and said that I should attend the event alone and I was livid as she had claimed that her company was huge and I demanded that she brings someone else to accompany me of which she didn’t,” revealed Williams.