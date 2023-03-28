Sello Maake kaNcube accuses Joburg Theatre of 'career assassination'

Stage and TV legend Sello Maake kaNcube is feeling under-appreciated and demanding answers from the theatre fraternity. Maake kaNcube took to Instagram to speak candidly about the Joburg Theatre’s attempt to “assassinate” his career, by not recognising his talent and contribution to the arts for the past four decades.

Referring to an old article in the City Press, Maake kaNcube expressed his dismay at the fact that his name was not included in the Joburg Theatre’s Diamond Walk of Fame in July last year. Using a quote from the publication, he wrote: “Not one to mince his words, Sello Maake kaNcube is not happy that he was not included in Joburg Theatre’s Walk of Fame at its Diamond Jubilee Evening of Celebration that honoured the likes of Mbongeni Ngema, Connie Chiume, Johnny Clegg and John Kani He added: “There is nothing new here! Professional jealousy exists and it’s a disease that will eat them silently. They can’t take away my talent nor my contribution to the ARTS! When you know you are great, you have no reason to hate!

“Many may think I have a sense of entitlement but this is a deliberate career assassination by people in the industry who are not even my peers! “There are people who think they are demigods and can decide who is worthy of being recognised. I have given over 4 decades of my life to this industry and still counting.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by SELLO Maake kaNcube (@sellomkn) Pearl Mbewe Maake kaNcube, who is his publicist and wife, told IOL Entertainment that she had reached out to Joburg Theatre CEO Xoliswa Nduneni Ngema, to find out why Maake kaNcube did not quality for the star on the diamond walk of fame but her efforts yielded no results.

“We approached the CEO who told us where to get off and secondly send the communication to the chairman of their board and we are yet to receive feedback. It’s been weeks now,” said Mbewe Maake kaNcube. “If anyone was to consider him outside the country for an award and realise that he doesn’t even qualify for recognition for his work in his own country, what does that do to his brand and career as a whole,” she asked. In response to IOL Entertainment’s email, Joburg Theatre’s publicist Bongani Maseko, said in a brief email statement that “there is no comment from Joburg Theatre regarding the below statement from Sello.”