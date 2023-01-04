Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is looking for a new role but has one condition

Over his illustrious career, multi-award-winning thespian Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has played numerous roles. He has been in theatre to on-screen productions that have made him a household name in Mzansi.

As he begins the new year, the actor took to his social media pages to share that he was pleading for a job. New year, now job. “To all the producers and production houses, I'm pleading for a job,” he asked. However, the actor had one condition for production houses, it’s just a minor one, his character name has to be Sello.

“I need to be popularly known as Sello for a change not Prof Kganyago, Archie Moroka, Kgosi, Daniel Nyathi etc....” he explained. Following his public plea the name Archie Moroka shot up the trends list. Ka-Ncube portrayed the character on SABC 1 soapie “Generations” from 1993 -1997 and again from 1998-2002. A Twitter user shared that character names sticking to the actor was a testament to his talent.

@ZTD699 said: “@sellomkn It is amazing that all that characters that you have played has stuck on on you. This speaks to potency of your talent. You were born for this. Life loved you and you love it well. Blessings to you for 2023 my grootman. Much love!” Reacting to Archie Moroka trending the actor joked that all he wanted was to be known by Sello and he is trending. “All I want is to be known as Sello and you crazy 🤪 🤪 people go and make Archie Moroka trend! I'm packing my belongings and leaving this country!

