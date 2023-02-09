'Seriously Single’ star Yonda Thomas is praised by wife for being a stellar husband, too

Actor Yonda Thomas’ wife recently took to Instagram to sing his praises. Taz Emeran, who has been married to the “Seriously Single” actor for just under a year but have been together for eight, said that Thomas has shown her “what not giving up on someone feels like”.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a lengthy Instagram post with a cute picture of the pair, Emeran wrote: “You've shown me what not giving up on someone feels like🙏 You loved me when I was broke AF and trying to survive in JHB after moving away from home.” She went on to say that Thomas helped her to achieve her dream as he “took care” of her through medical school. “...constantly reminding me of the end goal by saying ‘Soon you'll be a Dr. you'll see’. You loved me even harder when I got my diagnosis and fell really ill. You were my strength when I didn't have any.

“You shielded me from peoples commentary when I gained weight secondary to the side effects of my medication and continued to tell me I'm beautiful even when I didn't feel that way.” She wrote that Thomas truly honoured the wedding vow, “through sickness and in health". “You have truly honoured " through sickness and in health". And I thank you for that. You care for me with such ease. I know you're a man of very few words but your actions speak volumes.

Story continues below Advertisement

“You're not everyones cup of tea but you're my perfect blend (corny I know😅). The more I get to know you the more I fall in love with you❤ 8 years later and I still choose you!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Taz Emeran-Thomas🇿🇦 (@thepeoples_dr) Commenting on his wife’s beautiful tribute, the “How To Ruin Christmas” star wrote: “Baby this is soo beautiful😍.” The pair tired the knot in April 2022 with a stunning Xhosa traditional wedding.