Shahan Ramkissoon offers uncensored and frank discussions in new vodcast ‘The First Draft’

Known for his no-holds barred journalism, former eNCA news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon is continuing his reign with a new vodcast titled, “The First Draft”. Ramkissoon, who is the co-founder of “Feel SA”, took to social media to announce his latest venture which is now available on Spotify.

“I’ve launched my very own vodcast called The First Draft with Shahan Ramkissoon. I’ll bring you uncensored and frank discussions with extraordinary South Africans like Lorna Mlonzi. “This is a Feel SA production - a company I co-founded. Show some love ❤️,” wrote Ramkissoon on Facebook. In a short, but captivating teaser of the vodcast, Ramkissoon has an unrestrained chat with founder and CEO of Sky Internet, Lorna Mlonzi who details the tragic time she was shot nine times near her home in Nyanga in 2016.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment about the “The First Draft”, Ramkissoon shared that he was inspired by the “incredible people in our country and their stories” and opted to do a vodcast series because he wanted to “tap into two markets at once by producing content that can be listened to as a podcast but also watched on YouTube.” He said: "I didn't want to interview them with the broadcast limitations I'm so used to. On TV and radio you can't say a lot of things due to BCCSA regulations. “Youtube and podcast platforms allow for uncensored and real conversations, where I don't hold back. My first reaction, as Shahan the regular person, is what you'll see and hear. There are no filters.“

Guests on the vodcast will be South Africans who have overcome difficult times and are now making a difference. “We have so many extraordinary stories of people who are doing great things, despite their circumstances. So you'll find CEOs, drag queens and actors. There are no limitations. If their story grabs my attention and inspires the audience, I'm there.” For now Ramkissoon’s fans can look forward to 15 to 30 minute interviews, which will be regularly uploaded on Spotify.

Giving Ramkissoon feedback on the original announcement on Facebook, it is clear that his fans are thrilled to have him back on their radar. Natasha Rupram commented: “I love we get to hear the uncensored, unfiltered truth! You're going to do great Shahan 👊🏼.” Noel le Roux wrote: “So glad to have you back. Good luck with your new project. 👏🏼🥳.”