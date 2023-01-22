Simphiwe Dana set to embark on spiritual journey that explores grief and healing

Last year was a particularly triumphant one for Simphiwe Dana. After weathering the storm from her acrimonious split with Universal Music Group Africa, Dana came back firing on all cylinders. “2022 was a year of regaining all that was lost due to Covid,” Dana told IOL Entertainment. “Remember, artists didn’t work for almost a year. Some got lost in the process, but others, like me, found a renewed verve for their work.”

Among her top highlights, which notably included a stellar performance at DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, was the launch of her new show titled “Moya”, which means spirit. After a successful showing last year, the show is set for a return to the Joburg Theatre from March 3 to 5. “Moya is a spiritual journey that explores grief and healing. The concept came about as an attempt to deal with my mother’s passing.

“She was a highly spiritual and prayerful woman who had always wished I would do a gospel album as that is how she raised me. So I wanted to honour her in the way I knew she would have liked.” The show will once again be directed by Gregory Maqoma, who’s been doing projects with Dana for some 10 years now. Last year’s “Moya” will also be coming out as a visual album in late March. In terms of what fans can expect from this year’s show, Dana says it will be a spiritual experience. “We have all lost so many people the past two years that a collective healing space should make us feel less alone in our grief,” she says.

