‘DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival’: Everything you need to be festival-fit

“The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival” is just days away and excitement is in the air. Whether you are more excited to see international sensation Burna Boy perform or check out all the food stalls that will be at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit over the Heritage Day weekend, there is something for everyone.

To ensure that you have a splendid time at the festival there are a few things you need to keep in mind. Yes to hats and sunscreen; no to cooler boxes. And yes to using public transport, the last thing you want is to be stuck in traffic trying to leave the venue. If you need to use your own wheels to get there, it is important that you know parking is limited and it will cost you R100 in cash, payable upon your arrival at the festival. First come, first park! The weather this weekend is expected to be sunny, so that means it’s important to apply that sunscreen. The last thing you want is sunburn from enjoying the summertime vibe!

Comfort is key, so ditch the heels and get your most comfortable sneakers on. Bring along a camping chair or a blanket, whatever tickles your fancy. The festival is all about sampling the most amazing food and beverages, so come hungry and without the padkos, everything you will need will be at the venue. From Greek and Balkan street food to Mozambican prawns and our very own kotas and shisanyama, there’s a mile of food vendors just waiting to dish up delectable global cuisine at the Mr D Delicious Food Mile. The festival is a cashless zone, which is a trend that most festivals have adopted. General access ticket holders are advised to preload their Howler wristband with money online before you get to the festival. Top-up stations will be on site, if you need to load more cash.

A huge attraction to the “DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival” is its awesome line-up on the main and the Channel O Drip stage. Saturday Nigerian superstar Burna Boy will headline the main stage with his sister Nissi, as well as Stereo MCs, G-Force and Major League DJz and local kwaito legends Mdu, Kabelo, Thebe, Arthur, Trompies and Dino Bravo. Sunday’s main Stage line-up features neo-soul star Angie Stone as well as Babyface, Digable Planets and G-Force, plus Simphiwe Dana, Zenzi Makeba Lee and Msaki delivering an unforgettable Miriam Makeba Tribute.

On the Channel O Drip stage, Saturday’s dance party will be pumping with the sounds of amapiano and rap by Mellow & Sleazy, Mr Jazziq, Blxckie, Kamo Mphela and DBN Gogo. On Sunday, you can look forward to two amazing Smirnoff Infusions combos: Ami Faku (Afro-soul), Kelvin Momo (amapiano) and Nduduzo Makhathini (jazz); and Sha Sha (amapiano), Maglera Doe Boy (Hip Hop) and Dlala Thukzin (gqom/Afrotech). Poet Lebo Mashile will take to the stage on both days, narrating the event and inspiring the crowds with the stirring spoken-word.

