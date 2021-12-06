Slik Talk calls Amanda du-Pont a 'fraud'

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has criticised Amanda du-Pont for making claims of rape and abuse against Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye. Last week, the “Uyajola 9/9” host landed in hot water for comments he made about the “Little Big Mouth” star and Kelly Khumalo on “Podcast and Chill with MacG”.

In the interview, Jub Jub alleged that his former partner, Kelly Khumalo, uses “muti”. He claimed that Amanda, who he dated, left him because of Kelly’s muti. Jub Jub revealed that he stayed with actress du-Pont for three years while she was studying at Afda (Africa Film Drama Art).

In response to this, du-Pont posted a video on Instagram which she shared on her other social media platforms. In her Twitter caption and the accompanying Instagram video, she alleges Jub Jub raped and physically abused her throughout their two-year relationship. She said she left him after he tried to kill her.

“My side – I was raped and physically abused by Jub Jub. Only thing I did wrong was keep quiet. That ends here. GBV is absolutely unacceptable! I will not be publicly ridiculed by a criminal! Rape is not smashing! Time we deal with this demon.“ Taking to his YouTuber channel, Slik Talk called du-Pont a fraud, a clout chaser, and questioned her claims made against Jub Jub, saying: “I want to talk about this, Amanda Du ’Fraud’ and Jub Jub situation. “Amanda du ’Fraud’ is a f**king liar. Everything she said in that video is completely false. I don't believe a word she’s saying. Amanda du-’Fraud’, we don’t believe you. You need more people.

“This is the thing about these clout chasing creeps like Amanda du ’Fraud’. “She will do anything for attention. She strikes me as the as one of those people who will do anything for attention.” He continued: “Jub Jub is successful now, and you want to chase off this man's name. You are waiting for a moment.

“And when he did the interview, the right moment came and you strike the man. Amanda du ’Fraud’, you are in a relationship with Jub Jub for two years. “How did he rape you when you were in a relationship for two years? And yet you didn't report this man while he was on trial?” Slik Talk on Amanda Du Pont 😭😂



DBN Gogo • Amstel pic.twitter.com/iF3GKGn8oA — YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) December 4, 2021 Following the allegations, Jub Jub was suspended as the host of the show “Uyajola 9/9” on Moja Love.