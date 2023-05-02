Smile FM launches line-up refresher for 10-year milestone celebration

In celebration of its 10th birthday, Smile FM is flipping the script and refreshing its line-up to reinvigorate the brand. Last week, the station announced that it was adding Ryan O’Connor to its family for the new “Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show” alongside co-hosts Success Lekabe and Ricky Schroeder.

Since then, the station has revealed a few more surprises up its sleeve this month. The new breakfast show will also include the brand new radio game show on weekdays, exclusive to Smile FM called “Ryan’s R50 000 Noise”, which will be held just after the News at 7am and 8am. Smile FM’s programming manager Naveen Singh explained: “Ryan will play a mystery noise; a sound so familiar that you probably hear it almost every day. To claim the cash prize, listeners simply need to call in and identify the noise, and the R50 000 is theirs.”

Angel Campey takes control of the Drive time show, “The Joy Ride with Angel Campey”, from 4pm to 7pm, and will now be followed by “Slow Jamz”, a new music segment, which will run from 7pm, Monday to Thursday, playing a ‘mix tape’ of the smoothest rhythm and blues to help listeners unwind and ease into their evenings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Campey (@angelcampey) “Weekends with Smile” will now include several fresh new shows: Former Heart FM foodie guru Jenny Morris, who left the station around the same time O’Connor did, in April, gets her own segment called “Jenny Morris on Smile FM”, hosted every Saturday from 8am to 9am. It sees the bubbly celebrity chef sharing her culinary expertise, passion for food and all things gourmet, in an effort to inspire listeners for their weekend feasting.

The “Saturday Night Party Show”, which airs Saturdays from 6pm to 11pm, is guaranteed to give listeners a musical experience of note. Smile FM’s resident house DJ will keep the decks spinning with club classics and dance anthems, to get the Saturday party started. “The South African Jazz Show”, hosted every Sunday from 8pm to 11pm, will pay tribute to the Cape’s vibrant jazz scene.

Singh said: “Cape Town has long been synonymous with jazz, with many of the country’s greats emerging from the city. What better way to celebrate our jazz legends – and inspire a new generation of artists – than by creating a platform where they can showcase their music?” He adds: “We’ll also continue to play all the music you know and love – staying true to our promise of playing more 80s than anyone else in Cape Town.” Smile FM’s managing director Lois O’Brien said: “This year we celebrate our tenth birthday and we made a strategic decision to reinvigorate our line-up.

“We strive to keep our programming fresh, relevant, informative and entertaining while lining up radio personalities and music that keeps our listeners smiling.” Checkout the Smile FM new weekday line-up to get in tune with the latest changes: 5am - 6am: Sylvia Akach with the “Pre-Breakfast Show”.

6am - 9am: “The Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show”. 9am - 1pm: Mienke van Rooyen brings you your favourite music, with 50 minutes of non-stop music. 1pm - 4pm: Ewan Strydom continues the day with 50 non-stop minutes of your favourite music.