The ‘Backstreet Boys’ touch down in Mzansi

The iconic R&B music boy band has arrived in Cape Town, two days ahead of their “DNA World Tour 2023”. The Grammy award-winning group will be performing at the Grand Arena, Grandwest, on Tuesday, May 16.

Show promoters "Big Concerts" recently announced their arrival on social media and had fans buzzing with excitement.



Backstreet Boys have delivered the finest pop music for 29 years, making them one of pop's most influential performers.

With countless record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, the band has been recognised as the best-selling boy band in history. In early 2019, Backstreet Boys released a Grammy-nominated 10th studio album, “DNA”, on RCA Records. AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, arrives in Cape Town. Picture: Instagram The album debuted at number one and featured the Top 10 hit, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”.

In May 2019, the Backstreet Boys kicked off the “DNA World Tour” - the group’s biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their number one new album. “DNA World Tour” has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Band member Nick Carter shared an image one day earlier where he snapped a picture of himself in his “I woke up like this” look.