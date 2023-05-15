Independent Online
The ‘Backstreet Boys’ touch down in Mzansi

Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

The iconic R&B music boy band has arrived in Cape Town, two days ahead of their “DNA World Tour 2023”.

The Grammy award-winning group will be performing at the Grand Arena, Grandwest, on Tuesday, May 16.

Show promoters “Big Concerts” recently announced their arrival on social media and had fans buzzing with excitement.

The post read: “ Everyboooooody... yeaaaahhhhh! Backstreets back, alright - #BackstreetBoys are here! 🎉🥳🫶 Cape Town, 2 days to go!!!! ⏳ Cape Town info 👉http://bit.ly/BackstreetBoysCapeTownFAQ Pretoria info 👉 http://bit.ly/BackstreetBoysPretoriaFAQ 🇿🇦 The excitement is real!!! Are you ready?! “

“Backstreet Boys” have delivered the finest pop music for 29 years, making them one of pop’s most influential performers.

With countless record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, the band has been recognised as the best-selling boy band in history.

In early 2019, Backstreet Boys released a Grammy-nominated 10th studio album, “DNA”, on RCA Records.

AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, arrives in Cape Town. Picture: Instagram

The album debuted at number one and featured the Top 10 hit, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”.

In May 2019, the Backstreet Boys kicked off the “DNA World Tour” - the group’s biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their number one new album.

“DNA World Tour” has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

Band member Nick Carter shared an image one day earlier where he snapped a picture of himself in his “I woke up like this” look.

He wrote: “Been traveling the world for the past 3 weeks and it’s been non stop but so much fun. Woke up in Cape Town South Africa refreshed and ready to see what’s going on around town. Stay tuned! #bedhead #traveling”

The gents, who are all dads, shared cute Mother’s Day tribute to their wives while in Cape Town.

The “DNA World Tour” kicks off in Cape Town on May 16 and then moves to SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria, on May 19.

