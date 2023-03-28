The five biggest moments of A-Reece’s career

Fans on Twitter have been celebrating A-Reece (real name Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge) throughout Monday as the talented, award-winning rapper turned 26 years old. In celebrations of his stellar career, here’s a look at some of the best moments of his career:

COULDN’T After over a year bubbling under in the scene, an 18-year-old A-Reece released his debut single with Ambitiouz Entertainment, “Couldn’t”, featuring Emtee. The song thrust the young up-and-comer onto the scene in a big way and he’s been on the up-and-up scene.

FEEL GOOD LIVE SESSIONS A-Reece’s performance on JR’s Feel Good Live Sessions is one of the best performances in the history of the YouTube platform. Its 2.3 million views is the most ever in a series that includes performances from the likes of AKA, Riky Rick, Blxckie, Boohle, Sjava and Lira.

MEANWHILE IN HONEYDEW After A-Reece left Ambitiouz Entertainment, he needed a huge hit to prove that he could do his own thing without the label that had turned him into a star. He got just that when he dropped “Meanwhile In Honeydew” within a few months of his exit. It’s one of the biggest hits of his career to this day.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 Cypher Back in 2018, BET brought together the three hottest young hip hop acts — A-Reece, Nasty C and Shane Eagle — for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 Cypher. By most accounts, his freestyle was the most impressive of the three rappers. It also included a few sly jabs at the other two artists that displayed just how ballsy he is.