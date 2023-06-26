The kids are not all right: Dineo Ranaka reveals she’s been diagnosed with severe chronic depression

Kaya 959 radio presenter Dineo Ranaka has given her followers and supporters an update on her mental health after publicly sharing in May that she was battling. “Diagnosis: Severe Chronic Depression/PTSD. Existing conditions: Temporal lobe epilepsy Hypothyroidism. Attitude: Gratitude. Belief: I will be OK,” read a picture posted on her official Instagram account.

In her caption, the media personality opened the lid on exactly what she has been struggling with for the past months. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) “I’ve recently been diagnosed with Severe Chronic Depression… I feel like I need to allow myself to re-introduce myself to MYSELF because I’ve been a high functioning person with depression. And this is dangerous! VERY DANGEROUS!

“I’ve been physically sick. REALLY physically sick. I’ve suspected myself to not be well for a bit over two months now. And eventually, I know why!” Ranaka explained that she had the following symptoms: “In-sleep seizures, trouble waking up, trouble controlling my bladder, confusion, thoughts of harming myself, trouble with energy to do anything”. In May, Ranaka said that she had suicidal thoughts and in her post answered the biggest question - is she still suicidal?