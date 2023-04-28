The Kiffness dragged for ‘Free Dom Day’ tweet

Local musician David Scott, aka The Kiffness, came under fire for sharing his thoughts about about Freedom Day on Twitter. The singer, who uses his music as a form of activism, ruffled a few feathers when he posted: “Today we celebrate FREE DOM day: - The ANC are FREE to loot our country & we're too DOM to vote them out Happy FREE DOM day South Africa 🙏🏼❤️🇿🇦”

Happy FREE DOM day South Africa 🙏🏼❤️🇿🇦 — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) April 27, 2023 Below are some of the comments. @dramadelinquent: “You and I and others like us have NO idea what apartheid was like. You have no right to belittle those who suffered and fought for freedom for basic human rights to live freely.

“And yes, we live in a country that is crime ridden and under terrible governing – that doesn’t mean you get to down play what today signifies for millions of people.” You and I and others like us have NO idea what apartheid was like. You have no right to belittle those who suffered and fought for freedom for basic human rights to live freely.



And yes, we live in a country that is crime ridden and under terrible governing - that doesn’t mean… — Natasha Huckfield (@dramadelinquent) April 27, 2023 @UncleMwitzz: “Still doesn't change the fact that your music is mid”. Still doesn't change the fact that your music is mid — Ta'Vinegar (@UncleMwitzz) April 27, 2023 @SifisoS84321618: “These are the reasons we always return ANC to power, I'm voting them again in 2024 because of this tweet.”

These are the reasons we always return ANC to power, I'm voting them again in 2024 because of this tweet. — Sifiso Shange (@SifisoS84321618) April 28, 2023 @Twiggli: “Don’t say we, you have always been free.” Don’t say we, you have always been free. — Muhammadu Buhari (@Twiggli) April 27, 2023 @CrispianGallon: “But in the FREE DOM country you still sell your music. And by the way the same DOM people allows you to have freedom of speech.” But in the FREE DOM country you still sell your music. And by the way the same DOM people allows you to have freedom of speech. — Crispian Gallon (@CrispianGallon) April 27, 2023 @ChepapeD: “But you have always been free. This holiday unfortunately has nothing to do with you”.