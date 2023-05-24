Thuli Phongolo gets back to the studio following ‘incident’ with DJ Maphorisa

Earlier this month, media personality Thuli Phongolo became a hot topic, after she opened a case of assault, which she later withdrew against her alleged boyfriend DJ Maphorisa. Phongolo opened a case against Maphorisa at the Sandton police station on Sunday afternoon and, on the Monday, he appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, where he was granted R4 000 bail.

The pair later released a joint statement in which they confirmed an “incident” did indeed occur on May 7 and asked for privacy as they returned to their respective fields of work. Phongolo has slowly returned to work, giving her Instagram followers a sneak peek at her Instagram Stories (showing) that she is back in the studio working on music. Thuli Phongolo hits the studio, following incident with DJ Maphorisa. Picture: Instagram stories Before the incident took place, the former “Generations” actress had teased that she was working on her own music. Now that the dust has settled, Phongolo rocked up at Creative Harmony Studios, as she got back to business.

Phongolo’s stories show her in the studio and the vocals can be heard being sung and producer Given Zulu, hyping the session up. The teaser has fans ready for whatever Phongolo is working on to be released and putting pressure on her to drop the release date. “Guys, it’s barely a full verse or even a full line… but y’all are replying to my last snap like… “Release, release, release!!! Release what??? Hayi kodwa guys,” she wrote.