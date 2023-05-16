DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo threaten legal action, ask for privacy in joint statement

A week since the reports about DJ Maphorisa’s arrest for allegedly assaulting his rumoured girlfriend, media personality Thuli Phongolo, the pair have released a joint statement in which they confirm that an “incident” did indeed occur on Sunday, May 7.
The statement, which Maphorisa (real name Themba Sekowe) and Phongolo shared through their respective social media platforms on Monday night, expressed that they’d suffered emotional distress as a result of the media’s coverage of the so-called “incident” and the public attention it garnered.
“The matter has received mixed public attention, causing a great deal of emotional stress on both parties involved,” it read.
“It is on this basis that the parties have since elected to resolve this matter privately through their respective management and legal teams. Consequently, Phongolo has since withdrawn the charges laid against Sekowe at the SAPS, Sandton Station.”
Maphorisa and Phongolo then hinted that they’d be coming for those who’d been spreading false and defamatory rumours.
“Both parties have noted with concern, the disparaging, defamatory and (in some instances) untrue remarks, statements and reports emanating from the incident and view these in a serious light.
“The parties reserve their rights to individually pursue legal action against persons making defamatory and/or false statements in relation to this matter.
“It is the desire of both parties to return to their respective fields of work following the now concluded private resolution of this matter. Neither of the parties have any intention to allow this private matter to impact their respective, or the other party's brand and professional interests.
“They request the public to give them the time and space to return to their work unhindered.”
Apart from confirming that an “incident” did occur, the statement shares very little and is likely to spark even more conversation about what really happened. The pair closed the statement off by indicating that no further statements would be made in this regard.