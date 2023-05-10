Tweeps turn on Thuli Phongolo after she drops DJ Maphorisa assault case

A lot has happened since we first reported that DJ Maphorisa had pulled a no show at Konka on Sunday following his arrest for allegedly assaulting his actress and DJ girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo. Not only has Maphorisa appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, where he was granted R4 000 bail, he’s also quickly seen the case against him withdrawn by Phongolo.

Phongolo opened a case against Maphorisa at the Sandton police station on Sunday afternoon, a few hours before he was due on stage at Konka where he was set to be the headline act alongside Grammy winner Black Coffee. “On Sunday 2023/5/7 at about 12pm, I was at my place of residence with my boyfriend, Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, better known as DJ Maphorisa,” said Phongolo in a statement circulated on several news sites. “I confronted him so that we can talk about our argument, which happened the previous night during his gig.” She later added, “He held me and took me to the balcony, and grabbed me aggressively by my neck.”

Maphorisa’s court appearance on Monday and the subsequent withdrawal of the case by Phongolo has left social media users divided. Maphorisa supporters see it as evidence that Phongolo fabricated her allegations, while others say she shouldn’t have been dating Maphorisa in the first place. “Never date above your league when you make it in life, not saying Thuli Phongolo is better than DJ Maphorisa but Phori wouldn’t be in this mess if he was dating queens like oMakhadzi,” shared @noxza_dube.

Never date above your league when you make it in life, not saying Thuli Phongolo is better than Dj Maphorisa but Phori wouldn’t be in this mess if he was dating queens like oMakhadzi. pic.twitter.com/bIlZEwPrC2 — Mr Handsome_ZA (@Noxza_dube) May 8, 2023 “Babes Wodumo opened an assault case against Mampintsha and dropped charges even though the whole country was up in arms,” added @_mashesha. “Thuli Phongolo has withdrawn her assault claim against DJ Maphorisa. What is the lesson here?” Babes Wodumo openned an assaults case against Mampintsha and dropped charges even though the whole country was up in arms.



