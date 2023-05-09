DJ Maphorisa out on R4 000 bail as ‘assaulted girlfriend’ Thuli Phongolo wants charges to be withdrawn

Pretoria – Award-winning musician and producer Themba Sekowe, aka DJ Maphorisa, has been granted bail of R4 000 after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting Thuli Phongolo, who he’s been rumoured to be dating for the past year. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane said Sekowe was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when he appeared in court on Monday.

“Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe aka as DJ Maphorisa appeared at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court earlier today (Monday) on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” Mjonondwane said. “It is alleged that on Sunday, 7 May, 2023, the accused (Sekowe) assaulted his girlfriend, Thulisile Phongolo by hitting her with open hands and strangled her after she confronted him about an incident that happened the previous night where he was booked to perform. Themba Sekowe aka DJ Maphorisa. “The complainant laid a charge with Sandton South African Police Service (SAPS), that acted promptly and arrested the accused,” she said.

However, the NPA said Phongolo filed a withdrawal statement before the court. “Phongolo filed a withdrawal statement and was before court to which she agreed for the accused to be released on bail. The court set bail at an amount of R4 000,” Mjonondwane said. “The case was remanded to 14 June, 2023 for Sekowe to lodge representations to the NPA, in light of the withdrawal statement that has been filed by the complainant (Phongolo).”

Thuli Phongolo. Independent Media had reported that as the rumours of the assault incident circulated, Maphorisa pulled a no-show at the popular restaurant and nightclub, Konka, where he was due to perform as a head-liner alongside the Grammy Award-winning Black Coffee. A statement widely circulated on social media platforms, purportedly from Phongolo, alleges that she was assaulted on Sunday. "On Sunday, 2023/5/7, at about 12pm, I was at my place of residence with my boyfriend, Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, better known as DJ Maphorisa," Phongolo said.