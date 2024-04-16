TikTok sensation and comedian ‘Aus Velemina’ to be buried on Saturday in Mamelodi

By Simon Majadibodu TikTok sensation ‘Aus Joyce Velemina’, whose given name was Lebogang Ronald Ledwaba, has died after a short illness.

The much-loved and celebrated 31-year-old man, comedian, actor, deejay, master of ceremonies and influencer, was adored by many for his humorous videos, died on Wednesday, April 10. Ledwaba became popular on TikTok and other social media sites for his ‘Aus Joyce Velemina’ character. ‘Aus Joyce Velemina’ was a typical neighbourhood gossip auntie who wore her signature pinafore attire and made jokes in her feminine high-pitched voice which captured the attention of many.

‘Aus Joyce Velemina’ knew everyone’ business in the neighbourhood and she had the penchant to be spicy in all manner of situations. Lebogang Ronald Ledwaba, who was well-known by his popular stage name as ‘Aus Velemina’, has died after a short illness. Picture: Supplied Ledwaba will be buried in Mamelodi on Saturday. His manager, Jeremo Thabiso Sachane, owner of Chane Productions, shared the news of the beloved entertainer's passing on social media platforms, leaving his fans reeling in shocked.

“It is with deep sadness that Chane Productions announces the passing of Lebogang Ronald Ledwaba, affectionately known as Aus Velemina,” Sachane said in a statement. ‘Aus Velemina’ grew up in Mamelodi and Atteridgeville, in Pretoria. Ai batho ba lona pic.twitter.com/MuxRENh5qu — Aus Joyce Velemina (@AusiVelemina) December 23, 2022 Sachane remembered how he had been captivated by the voice, comedic flair and the talent of ‘Aus Velemina’ on Facebook.

“I knew he had something special, so I reached out to him. From that moment, we created magic together,” he said. Sachane said that the beloved entertainer was committed to mentoring young artists and utilised his influence to share vital information. “His impact extended beyond the entertainment industry, as he used his platform to support various societies, businesses, non-profit-organisations, and private companies, and help them to promote their brands and disseminate important information,” he added.

Meanwhile, Immanuel Podile Ledwaba, spokesperson for the deceased's family, expressed profound sorrow over their son's passing, describing it as something they never expected. "In the beginning, we struggled to comprehend his passing until we visited the mortuary for confirmation," Ledwaba told IOL News. Ledwaba added that the loss of the TikTok star deeply saddened the family and the numerous fans who followed his work.

"It's not just our family feeling the pain; his followers and fans, even the elderly who adored him, are deeply affected," he explained. Additionally, he emphasised how much they will miss him, especially because of his passion for cooking delicious meals and entertaining them with his funny jokes. “When his mother was tired of cooking, he would step into the kitchen and prepare mouthwatering dishes that left us craving for more," he fondly reminisced.

Following the announcement of his departure, his fans took to social media to express their condolences, expressing that his comedy videos will be dearly missed. RIP Lebo Aus Velemina. Your sense of humour and laughter was medicine to some of us 😢😢😢🙏🙏 #ausvelemina #RIPAusvelemina pic.twitter.com/EwCj73fani — Ofentse (@OfentseTheOne) April 10, 2024 Aus Velemina.



The content will live on forever.



You carried us through Covid. pic.twitter.com/rDeljy2CfA — Believe in 012 (@tumeloditle) April 10, 2024 The funeral will be held on Saturday in Mamelodi.