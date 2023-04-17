Top comics celebrated at Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards

The Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards crowned the best of Mzansi’s comics and content creators over the weekend. The annual event returned after a three-year hiatus for the 10th edition of the awards, which were held at The Galleria in Sandton on April 15.

This year’s ceremony had a “Birthday Black Tie” theme and Mzansi’s cream of the crop were in attendance. Among the A-listers were Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, Pabi Moloi, Nina Hastie, Candice Modiselle, Donald, Mbali Nkosi, Sandile Mahlangu, Rob Forbes, Rozanne McKenzie, Chris Forrest and Kim Jayde. Aside from the glitz and glam off the red carpet, the highlight of the night were the 10 winners who scooped their individual awards.

Nonto Rubushe, aka Nonto R, won Breakthrough Act of the Year Award and also scooped the Joe Mafela Award. Wazi M Kunene won the Savanna Newcomer Award. The Best Comedy Festival or Show Award went to the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival. The Sauce of the Year Award, presented by Mrs Ball’s, went to Dillan Oliphant.

The Funny Influencer Content Award was scooped by Robby Collins for the campaign “Pothole FM by Joe Public & Dunlop”. The Funny is Funny Award went to King Price for the campaign “#TestTickles by Freckle”. The UpLIFTing Comedic Content Award, presented by LIFT, went to Rory Petzer. Kagiso KG Mokgadi won the Best Solo Show Award.

The Comedian of the Year title was secured by Robby Collins. The special Hall of Fame recipient, Alan Committie, couldn’t be at the awards on the night as he was performing his show at Montecasino. He accepted his trophy live from stage via video link-up between the two venues. Long-time friend Eddy Cassar presented Committie with his award, who went on to deliver a heartfelt thanks to the industry for honouring him. Awards producer Manuela Dias de Deus said: “The awards exist to celebrate comedians and comedic content creators. It’s about giving back to the industry and really using the awards as a platform to promote and support comedy in all its forms.”

Wazi M Kunene. Picture: Supplied Kunene told IOL Entertainment: “I’m filled with so much gratitude. My heart is bursting and I am really grateful for this award. Thank you to the comedians who voted me as the first female winner of the Savanna Newcomer Award, thank you to the Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, thank you to Savanna for always believing in comedians. “I feel really excited for my life and my career right now. To the other nominees in my category – ai, shame guys! Shame! But you were there. “Your pictures were next to my picture, so hopefully you will become stronger and do better!