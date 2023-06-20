Trevor Noah set to host new Spotify original podcast

Trevor Noah has been quite the busy man since he left his post as the host of "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah“ in 2022. Not only has the South African comedian teamed up with Savanna for his upcoming 12 show tour of SA, he’s also hosted a number of events, most notably the Grammy Awards.

Now, Spotify has announced that a new “Original Podcast with Trevor Noah”, whom the company noted as “one of the most successful comedians in the world and a New York Times best-selling author”, is set to be launched later this year. The weekly podcast will see Noah blend his signature humour and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment. The series will also feature “in-depth and free-wheeling” conversations between Noah and some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world.

Despite it being a Spotify series, the company said that the new original series will be available on numerous platforms. “It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people,” said Noah of the new partnership. “We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”