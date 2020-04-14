Tributes pour in for 'Mina Mawe' vocalist Zanele’ Mazet’ Maseko

Mzansi is mourning yet another local star, vocalist Zanele’ Mazet’ Maseko of the popular Afro-pop group Mina Mawe. In a social media post, the group’s Twitter and Facebook account confirmed the devastating news of Maseko’s passing on Sunday. According to the statement, the 35-year-old musician passed away on Sunday. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed. The statement read: “It is with shattered hearts to announce that we’ve lost who we are as a band and family – our songstress Zanele ‘Mazet’ Maseko passed away this morning. We humbly ask for your support during this difficult time as we hold hands with her family, friends and colleagues💔”

It is with shattered hearts to announce that we've lost a big part of who we are as a band & family - our songstress Zanele 'Mazet' Maseko passed away this morning. We humbly ask for your support during this difficult time as we hold hands with her family, friends & colleagues.💔 pic.twitter.com/39k57Ux3iK — Mina Nawe™ (@MinaNaweSA) April 12, 2020

Fans took to Twitter to pay their respects to Maseko and share messages of condolence to the family.

Condolences to the Group and the Whole Maseko Family. We Pray God strengthen you. #RiPMazet — #13🔺Entrepreneur (@CliffBillionair) April 14, 2020

❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽 — Miss Lelo #StayHome (@MsLeloB) April 13, 2020

Uhhhhh this just broke my heart. May her soul Rest In Peace 💔 — Sinomndeni (@sinomndeni) April 13, 2020

So sorry for your loss 💔 she had the most beautiful voice 😍. May she Rest In Peace 🤗 — Melz (@MphoDatriplet) April 13, 2020

The trio NkosiNathi ‘Carlo’ Mpanza, Zanele ‘Mazet’ Maseko and Candid 'Manchild' Shaw burst into the limelight in 2004 with their self-titled debut album “Mina Nawe".

The group went on to win The Best New Come at the 11th annual South African Music Awards in 2005.

In 2007, the group, the trio bagged the Best African Pop Album for their third album "Stronger" at the 7th annual Metro FM Awards.

The following year, "Stronger" won the Best Pop Album at the 14th annual South African Music Awards.

In 2010 the group released Rebirth album, just a year after they had disintegrated.

The news of Maseko's passing comes just a few days after "Skeem Saam" veteran actor Charles "Big Boy" Maja's passing.

Maja's passing also came a days after legendary TV host Vinolia Mashego's passing.

Mashego was laid to rest on Friday, April 11, in Mamelodi.

Memorial service and funeral arrangements are underway.

The two remaining members of the group, Mpanza and Shaw will confirm the details as soon as the information is available.