Tweeps applaud Clint Brink after trolls bash his daddy duties

Media personality Clint Brink was bashed on Twitter for boasting his fatherly duties in a post. The new dad, who welcomed his baby Arielle Harmony with his wife Steffi Brink in April this year, was dragged by men on Twitter for sharing his routine with his baby girl.

He posted a picture of himself with Arielle, under a blanket, sleeping on his chest as he holds her. He captioned the post: “Day starts at 3:30. I wake up, make my wife coffee , prep & pack her food for her day at work. She feeds Arielle round 4am & pumps milk before leaving the house by 4:30 to get to work 5:15. “Baby wakes up at round 6am again.I fed & changed her, now for a nap before work. #DadLife

Some men were not impressed. They said Brink must see a sangoma to become a "real African man again", that it was "too much work" and "womanly duties". @tadiosmandera23 wrote: "The funny thing uu ain't noticing only women are cheering at you taking womenly duties anyway i wish all the best." The funny thing uu ain't noticing only women are cheering at you taking womenly duties anyway i wish all the best — Tadios (@tadiosmandera23) June 22, 2023 Brink clapped back: "I notice that. It's cause men think nurturing is a woman's responsibility and unmanly when the truth is men can also nurture in their own way. Through leading by example & love.

“If you don't know how to meet a woman emotionally & mentally, your physical efforts mean little.” I notice that. It's cause men think nurturing is a woman's responsibility and unmanly when the truth is men can also nurture in their own way. Through leading by example & love.If you don't know how to meet a woman emotionally & mentally , your physical efforts mean little. — Clint Brink (@ClintOnTheBrink) June 22, 2023 Another follower @Buda_maama wrote: “I can take you to a Sangoma in Venda to take out whatever you have been fed ( I suspect traditional) and you will be a real African Man again.” I can take you to a Sangoma in Venda to take out whatever you have been fed ( I suspect traditional) and you will be a real African Man again. — Mor'a Letsie (@Buda_maama) June 23, 2023 Others applauded the 42-year-old dad for his role.

@amyraerispel wrote: “You get it! Not only have you deepened a bond with your daughter that no one can break, you are prioritising all facets of their health (mom and daughter). Your wife will never, ever, ever forget this. This is how to love.” You get it! Not only have you deepened a bond with your daughter that no one can break, you are prioritising all facets of their health (mom and daughter). Your wife will never, ever, ever forget this. This is how to love — Amy-Rae Rispel (@amyraerispel) June 26, 2023 His post also drew fellow fathers to share their experience. @aviweamahlubi wrote: “My partner survived pregnancy & labour, gave natural birth to our son & made me the proudest man ever, so my take as a ‘Parent’ is that nothing is "out of bounds" or taboo. I don't need to tell you anything else except to say keep on inspiring. #Dadlife 🤎”

My partner survived pregnancy & labour, gave natural birth to our son & made me the proudest man ever, so my take as a "Parent" is that nothing is "out of bounds" or taboo. I don't need to tell you anything else except to say keep on inspiring. #Dadlife 🤎 pic.twitter.com/K5KTDoOK1t — Ultra Instinct 🇦🇷 (@aviweamahlubi) June 23, 2023 @Morne13 wrote: “This was five years ago now, and how quickly time has flown by! Spending time with my sons, instilling Godly values, and being a present Dad is something I give an absolute premium to.” This was five years ago now, and how quickly time has flown by! Spending time with my sons, instilling Godly values, and being a present Dad is something I give an absolute premium to. pic.twitter.com/zzKymgQ82X — Morne Esben (@Morne13) June 25, 2023 @tdo_ka_Ndaba wrote: “Keep up the good work my brother ..we not apologetic about it. We make sure they are protected and well fed...” Keep up the good work my brother ..we not apologetic about it. We make sure they are protected and well fed... pic.twitter.com/GnZt0p9pwC — Thando (@tdo_ka_Ndaba) June 24, 2023 @Bayekeleni_Smar wrote: “I applaud Bro, this is great. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. This comes in handy for the Queens in dealing with PTDS.”