Twitter is a hot mess after Siv Ngesi’s pole dancing video goes viral

Actor and TV presenter Sivuyile “Siv” Ngesi has social media followers in a hot tizz after he shared his raunchy pole dancing video. The multi-skilled entertainer shared a video of himself doing a sultry pole dance in his underpants – which bear the national colours – and a pair of black killer heels.

While fans of the Xhosa celebrity were chuffed by his amazing pole dancing skills acquired within the last year and a half, there were a few who were not too keen on his dancing or his heels. After being disrespected by some followers, who watched his previous pole dance videos, Ngesi took to Twitter with his latest rendition which he captioned: “Many Xhosa men have had an issue with me pole dancing, so I thought I would pole dance in heels and give them more to have an issue about! Don’t forget, I can still kick your ass while wearing these heels.” Many Xhosa men have had an issue with me pole dancing , so I thought I would pole dance in heels and give them more to have an issue about! Don’t forget , I can still kick your ass while wearing these heels … 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AIBTtWolvs — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) July 11, 2022 Twitter user, @BruvJali replied to Siv’s post and wrote: “Is this really about Xhosa men though? Or are you just doing something that you enjoy but fear being judged so you make it about something that sounds revolutionary?”

Is this really about Xhosa men though??? Or you just doing something that you enjoy but fear being judged so you make it about something that sounds revolutionary???? — Jack Nasty (@BruvJali) July 11, 2022 The 36-year-old told IOL Entertainment that he doesn’t care about the naysayers. “I absolutely love pole dancing, I’ve done water polo at a high level, boxing and rugby at a high level, but this is one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done in my life. I love the expression to it,” said Ngesi. “I think the most important thing for me is that if there's a young boy who’s watching a heterosexual man who plays rugby, who boxes and does everything else, but can be whoever he wants to be. So if you’re a little boy watching that, remember you can do what you want to do.”

He also suggested that everyone give pole dancing a try. “Pole dancing is a sport, the harder you work, the better you get. I’m a sportsman so I just want to be the best at anything I do. I do one-on-ones with my coach and we work tirelessly, lots of failing, lots of hard work. “I’ve never had a problem with heels, I find it easy to walk in heels. I love challenges and I’ll never stop. I recommend everyone join pole dancing,” he added.