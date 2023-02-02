Unathi Nkayi and Justin Toerien exit Star 91.9FM

Local TV and radio personality Unathi Nkayi has announced that she will be leaving Star 91.9FM at the end of February. Nkayi joined the station last year to co-host the “All Star Drive” alongside Justin Toerien.

Story continues below Advertisement

Toerien will also be leaving station. The two announced the news in a joint Instagram post. “Goodbye and thank u,” they wrote to their supporters. “February serves as our last month as Co-hosts of The All Star Drive on @star919fm.

“We’ve had a great year together with you on air and on the gram and we’re very grateful for the wonderful moments we’ve shared with you,” read the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) The broadcasters also revealed that they had decided not to extend their contracts at the station and wished them the best. Both Nkayi and Toerien spoke highly of each other in their comments on the post and it looks like they won’t be losing touch with each other after their working relationship ends.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Had the absolute best ride with you! Grateful for the past year. And grateful to have made a friend for life! Onwards and upwards to better things!!!” wrote Toerien. Last year, IOL Entertainment attended the broadcast of the pair’s first show together were they got on like a house on fire. At the time Nkayi shared that the new chapter was a bit scary but was excited for the challenge.

Story continues below Advertisement