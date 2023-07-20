Vodacom pays tribute to ‘Yebo Gogo’ Professor Kole Omotoso’s ‘rich legacy’

The family shared a statement confirming his death. “We are mourning the loss of our father, husband and grandfather Prof. Bankole ‘Kole’ Omotoso, who passed away after a long period of illness in Johannesburg on July 19, 2023,”

As news of Nigerian-born professor Bankole ‘Kole’ Omotoso’s death spread, numerous people and organisations have shared their heartfelt tributes.

Telecommunications giant Vodacom worked with Omotoso on the long-running “Yebo Gogo” advertising campaign in the early 1990s and early 2000s in South Africa.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Prof Omotoso, who is one of the country’s respected academic and playwrights.

"At Vodacom, we remember him as an iconic figure who helped put brand Vodacom on the map through the inventive ‘YeboGogo’ advertising campaign that went on to win several advertising accolades,” said Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.