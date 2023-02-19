WATCH: 5 viral videos of AKA that made fans smile

It’s been just over a week since rapper Kiernan “AKA” Jarred Forbes was gunned down in Durban outside Wish On Florida restaurant. Since the news broke on social media, his friends, fans and even foes have not stopped posting online about the multi-award-winning star. His memorial service, which is opened to the public, was held on Friday at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. It was live streamed on YouTube.

Story continues below Advertisement

As the Megacy prepared to bid farewell to the “Company” hitmaker, who was laid to rest in a private ceremony on Saturday, we look back at a few viral videos of Supa Maga that are currently trending under #AKAMemorial and made us smile. The most recent video that released on social media was that of AKA and his friends jamming to his newly released song “Company”. @ThembzMpapele wrote: “Rest Easy My Ni*** 💔🙏🏾 #AKAMemorial”

Rest Easy My Ni*** 💔🙏🏾 #AKAMemorial pic.twitter.com/jZEh1gdVLS — T H E Ⓜ️ B Z (@ThembzMpapele) February 17, 2023 @pmcafrica posted a video of AKA schooling other musicians about song-writing, “Yabo...he was just like that...relaaax 😅🙆‍♂️ #RIPAKA #AKAMemorial,” he wrote. Yabo...he was just like that...relaaax 😅🙆‍♂️ #RIPAKA#AKAMemorial pic.twitter.com/HMRRz8oLZo — Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) February 17, 2023 @nqowee’s video showed a happy AKA dancing to his comeback song “Lemons (Lemonade)”. The Twitter user wrote: “Can’t believe we will never see him perform again, how did we get here 🥹 #RIPAKA #RIPakaworldwide #LongLiveSupaMega #LongLiveSupaMegaLiveLong.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Can’t believe we will never see him perform again, how did we get here 🥹 #RIPAKA #RIPakaworldwide #LongLiveSupaMega #LongLiveSupaMegaLiveLong pic.twitter.com/T0sYDdG8qV — Nemo (@nqowee) February 16, 2023 AKA was a big fan of “drinking water” and “minding his own business”, this video that he posted back in 2019 had many people in stitches. @_mashesha shared: “AKA once gave us an advice. #AKAMemorial” AKA once gave us an advice. #AKAMemorial pic.twitter.com/BJsTXYzKzS — m a s h è s h a 💨 (@_mashesha) February 17, 2023 And lastly, AKA’s performance at Cotton Fest 2022 had fans on their feet as AKA set the stage on fire. A collective opinion from fans is that AKA “left his heart on the stage at every performance”.

Story continues below Advertisement