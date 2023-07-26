WATCH: Big Zulu and Cassper Nyovest team up in celebrity soccer game

Over the weekend, rapper Big Zulu hosted his eagerly anticipated celebrity soccer game at the University of Johannesburg’s AW Muller Stadium. This comes after the initiative shot into the limelight last year after a clip of AKA and Cassper Nyovest giving each other a high five in celebration of Nyovest’s goal went viral on social media.

That bit of publicity helped garner widespread attention for this year’s tournament as the fixtures between Hip-hop, Maskandi, Gqom and Gospel took place in front of huge crowds at the stadium. Big names like Big Zulu, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Tira, Kid X, Stilo Magolide, Donald, Zakwe, Ma-E, Touchline Truth and more showed up for the occasion. In the end it, was the Gospel team that emerged as the winners when they beat Maskandi in the final. The team took home prize money of R250 000.

Big Zulu took to Instagram to express his gratitude at the support and congratulate the Gospel team. One of the pictures included one of him talking with Nyovest, whom his due to meet in the boxing ring at some point. “We would like to thank everyone who came yesterday and all the sponsors,” he said. “The games were very successful and also congratulations to Gospel Team for the win. Thank you very much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa) Gospel star Dumi Kroonstad, who was Player of the Tournament, added, “Thank you to organizers of @jammin2soccer @khuzani_mpungose @bigzulu_sa @ditira @drinkscore @icebogroup @hollywoodbets. Yesterday was such a special night for me.

“It felt like I was finally living my football dream. Thank you so much for including the Gospel Genre. A the Lord bless you all. Yours truly-PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT & CHAMP.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUMI MKOKSTAD (@dumi_mkokstadsa) Big Zulu also released a new video for his collaboration with Team Hip-hop team mate Stilo Magolide exclusively on Tuesday afternoon.