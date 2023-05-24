WATCH: Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego announce their family is growing

Former “The Wife” actor Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego have announced that they are expecting their first child together. They shared a beautiful video, revealing Lesego’s bump that left their followers all emotional, as they just couldn’t help but be happy for the couple.

Actress Keke Mphuthi dished out the in-love emojis in her comment: “Verified Ncaw😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧😭😭😭😭😭😭😭arg my heart just skipped a beat. Congratulations guys 🥺🥺🥺🥺🎉🎉🎉🎉. Bonko’s former “The Wife” co-star Zikhona Sodlaka showered the couple with congratulations: “🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾oh what a time 💙congratulations congratulations.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Khoza (@lesegokhoza_official) The couple this year celebrated their 10th anniversary of being together since they met in 2013 at the Market Theatre Laboratory.

They got married on March 13, 2021, during the pandemic and have become one of Mzansi’s favourite celebrity couples, often seen attending red carpet and A-List events together. “After a year of dating we decided to move in together because we were inseparable and we enjoyed each other’s company so much. When we were dating, marriage wasn’t a part of our plans because we wanted it to be God’s timing and not ours. “It took us about eight years to finally tie the knot,” Lesego told Sowetan.