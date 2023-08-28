WATCH: Comedian Leon Schuster sends shout-out to Springboks from hospital bed

Comedian Leon Schuster appears to be in high spirits despite spending his weekend in a hospital bed. According to various reports, the 72-year-old is recovering in a Pretoria hospital following back surgery.

But, that didn’t seem to dampen his spirits as he recorded a video for Springbok fans on the eve of their their friendly against New Zealand on Friday night. In a post shared from Afrikaanse is Groot’s Facebook page, a smiling Schuster said in Afrikaans, “I’m in a hospital bed but I’m feeling good today. "I think what the Bokke really need is to know you stand behind them.“

He ended on a high note in support of the national rugby team’s World Cup hopes with lyrics from his new song ‘Die Bok Masjien.’ The 'Shucks it's Schuster’ star has always been an avid supporter of the Springboks, and urged fans to get to behind them, no matter what their personal thoughts were on coach Jacques Nienaber. Schuster fans quickly flooded the post with 'get well soon’ messages.

“One of South Africa's greatest legends," commented an online user. “Get well soon. Praying for Complete Healing. Love and Hugs,” said another. The comedian has juggled quite a few caps over the course of his career. Known for his pranks, Schuster is also a filmmaker, actor and singer.