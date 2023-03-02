WATCH: Fans are shocked to learn that Da LES is 'Tswana’

Social media has been abuzz with fans expressing their shock at learning that veteran local rapper Da LES is a member of the Tswana people. A clip of the “Real Stuff” hitmaker explaining that he’s cultural background has been circulating since he shared the vaguely known detail during the launch of the first season of “Love and Hip Hop South Africa” earlier this week.

“I was born in America, I was raised in Sandton,” he says on the clip. “I’m African-American-ly Sandton, and I’m Tswana. I’m proudly Tswana.” I was today years old when I found out Da Les is Tswana #MTVLHHSA pic.twitter.com/3hQHjO5bdw — Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) February 27, 2023 Fans who’ve been paying close attention have noted how this same detail was shared at AKA’s memorial a few weeks ago. “Me the entire day so far after I found out Da Les is actually Tswana and not coloured,” tweeted @romanbuso21.

Me the entire day so far after I found out Da Les is actually Tswana and not coloured. pic.twitter.com/zTxqDVQAtI — HLUBI (@romanbuso21) February 18, 2023 “Technically Da Les is colored, well let's just say mixed race cause his father is Tswana speaking and his mother is white which is how many colored babies are made so the first part of this tweet is moot but yeah Sim Dope being a real person caught many by surprise,” added @legion_darkstar. Technically Da Les is colored, well let's just say mixed race cause his father is Tswana speaking and his mother is white which is how many colored babies are made so the first part of this tweet is moot but yeah Sim Dope being a real person caught many by surprise — 🌊Lijon🇿🇦 (@Legion_Darkstar) February 27, 2023 @mohonokealeboga was among those who picked this up from the memorial. “So in one weekend we buried AKA, some found out Sim Dope is a real person and we all found out Da Les is a tswana and not coloured gent. Cool beans 👍🏾.”