Tuesday, March 14, 2023

WATCH: Fans are shocked to learn that Da LES is 'Tswana’

Rapper Da LES at the "Love and Hip Hop" premiere party. Picture: InstagramMotswana

Published Mar 2, 2023

Social media has been abuzz with fans expressing their shock at learning that veteran local rapper Da LES is a member of the Tswana people.

A clip of the “Real Stuff” hitmaker explaining that he’s cultural background has been circulating since he shared the vaguely known detail during the launch of the first season of “Love and Hip Hop South Africa” earlier this week.

“I was born in America, I was raised in Sandton,” he says on the clip. “I’m African-American-ly Sandton, and I’m Tswana. I’m proudly Tswana.”

Fans who’ve been paying close attention have noted how this same detail was shared at AKA’s memorial a few weeks ago.

“Me the entire day so far after I found out Da Les is actually Tswana and not coloured,” tweeted @romanbuso21.

“Technically Da Les is colored, well let's just say mixed race cause his father is Tswana speaking and his mother is white which is how many colored babies are made so the first part of this tweet is moot but yeah Sim Dope being a real person caught many by surprise,” added @legion_darkstar.

@mohonokealeboga was among those who picked this up from the memorial.

“So in one weekend we buried AKA, some found out Sim Dope is a real person and we all found out Da Les is a tswana and not coloured gent. Cool beans 👍🏾.”

Love and Hip Hop South Africa” is the latest iteration of the “Love and Hip Hop” franchise that includes versions in Atlanta, Miami, Hollywood and New York. It is the first version of the show outside of the US.

Da LES, whose real name is Leslie Mampe, is joined by the likes of Gigi LaMayne, Yanga, Shane Eagle, J. Molley and Fifi Cooper. Eagle’s girlfriend Nicole “Nikki” Swart on the show.

