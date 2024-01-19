WATCH: Hilarious rand-friendly clap back at Trevor Noah tourism ad

In November, comedian Trevor Noah’s advert, in partnership Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) promoting South African tourism, went live. In the clip, Noah answerd a few frequently asked questions, dispelling myths about the country with, of course, his comedic touch as he encouraged visitors to come to South Africa.

He showcased the beauty of the country and the various activities a tourist can do, such as playing golf, staying at five-star accommodation, and of course a lovely game drive. The campaign was targeted at travellers from the rest of the African continent and source markets such as Germany, United Kingdom, and the United States. While the advert was great and all, it wasnt aimed at an ordinary South African, because let’s face it, golf isn’t a sport everyone can afford to play.

Local content creator Sami Hall recently shared her own take on Noah’s pricey ad and shared local activities that locals can do that are easy on the pocket. As an alternative to visiting the country’s beautiful beaches, Hall offered her own recommendations for cooling down in the heat for those who can’t afford beach trips. Five-star hotels in Cyril’s economy are only a dream for ordinary South Africans but worry not, Hall’s got her own plan of action.

And when it comes to meeting the 'lions' of South Africa, Hall offered a solution that is budget-friendly.