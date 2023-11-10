Independent Online
Independent Online | Travel
Independent Online

Friday, November 10, 2023

WATCH: Trevor Noah answers all those burning questions about South Africa in new tourism advert

Trevor Noah is tempting tourists to visit Mzansi with his humorous touch. Picture: Instagram/@trevornoah

Published 1h ago

The advert that the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) partnered with world-renowned comedian Trevor Noah to promote South African tourism is finally live.

In September, Noah made headlines for an alleged R33-million pay check for doing just a five minute advert in which he will promote the country.

At the time TBCSA confirmed that they had been in talks with the comedian and other personalities to collaborate on campaigns that will create a wider presence for destination South Africa to international markets.

The ‘Best of Us’ campaign was launched on November 9, 2023, at the Leonardo Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.

For the campaign, Noah will showcase the country through a series of packaged video-adverts which will be seen by millions of potential visitors around the world.

The ‘Best of Us’ campaign is targeted at travellers from the rest of the African continent and source markets such as Germany, United Kingdom, and the United States.

In the clip, Noah answers a few frequently asked questions, dispelling myths about the country with, of course, his comedic touch as he encourages visitors to come to South Africa.

"Trevor Noah is a true South African at heart and having him as the voice of the South African tourism sector will have great benefits for the sector.

“He is a global brand loved by people all over the world, and his partnership with the TBCSA is a major coup. I am confident that Trevor will help us to position South Africa as the destination of choice for global travellers,” said TBCSA CEO, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa.

