WATCH: Trevor Noah answers all those burning questions about South Africa in new tourism advert

The advert that the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) partnered with world-renowned comedian Trevor Noah to promote South African tourism is finally live. In September, Noah made headlines for an alleged R33-million pay check for doing just a five minute advert in which he will promote the country.

At the time TBCSA confirmed that they had been in talks with the comedian and other personalities to collaborate on campaigns that will create a wider presence for destination South Africa to international markets. The ‘Best of Us’ campaign was launched on November 9, 2023, at the Leonardo Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg. For the campaign, Noah will showcase the country through a series of packaged video-adverts which will be seen by millions of potential visitors around the world.

Come to South Africa 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/2l4FX3JBq8 — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) November 9, 2023 The ‘Best of Us’ campaign is targeted at travellers from the rest of the African continent and source markets such as Germany, United Kingdom, and the United States.