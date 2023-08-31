WATCH: Memorial service for veteran broadcaster Derek Watts

The memorial service for the late broadcaster Derek Watts is being held on Thursday, August 31. The family is holding a private in-person gathering for family and close family friends, with it being live-streamed for the public.

Watts passed away on August 22 after a long battle with cancer. As an investigative journalist, Watts was not only formidable but also a driving force behind the success of ‘Carte Blanche’. His ‘Carte Blanche’ colleagues Bongani Bingwa, Devi Sankaree-Govender and the show’s executive producer John Webb are scheduled on the memorial programme.

The ‘Carte Blanche’ team this past Sunday, dedicated the episode to Watts’ memory significant contributions to journalism and storytelling. “Our beloved father and husband filled our lives with a light that can never be extinguished. His presence was a constant source of strength, kindness, and unwavering support,“ read the message from the family on the program. “As a family, we are deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support that we have received during this time. Your presence here today is a testament to the profound impact that he had on all of us.