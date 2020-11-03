WATCH: Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala exchange vows at secret wedding

While it’s still unclear why they kept their wedding under wraps, celebrity couple Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala finally shared a video of their intimate wedding on social media. For more than a year, the pair was tight-lipped about their relationship status until Friday when they dropped a bombshell, announcing to their fans that they were married. Taking on Instagram on Monday, the You Promised To Marry Me host is seen holding hands with his husband as they exchange their vows, during an emotional matrimonial ceremony. Opting for a low key wedding, Ndiki and Bala were surrounded by family and close friends, in what looks like an office of the Department of Home Affairs, the love birds pledged their undying love to one another. “I promise to love you in this life and the next (lifetime),” Ndiki says.

In the video clip, Bala, visibly emotional, is heard asking for a break so he can compose himself and say his vows.

“The kind of love I have for you is the Godly love...it’s unwavering...baby I love you...I really love you,” says Bala.

He continued, professing his love to Ndiki: “I love you today, I love you tomorrow and we’re still going to go through things and I will still love you then.

Donning matching black tuxedos, paired with crisp white shirts, the newly weds couple looked happy as they embark on a new journey together.

Watch the video below:

Twitter was in buzz last Friday when the couple exchanged sweet tributes, on their one year wedding anniversary.

The Metro FM presenter shared a video of the couple’s favourite moments, including their wedding day in October 2019.

Ndiki simply captioned the post: “What God Has Put Together Let No Man Put Asunder” Matthew 19:6. Happy One-year wedding anniversary my love always has been you, always will be you. @PheloBala 31-10-2019♥️.”

Shortly afterwards, Bala, shared a photograph of the couple’s hands displaying tattoo rings on their fingers.

He wrote: “Happy one year wedding anniversary my love. What a journey it has been thus far and I can never replace it or spend it with anyone else in this entire world. You were and still the one for me @moshendiki ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Moshe&Phelo1stWeddingAnniversary.”

A few months ago, the pair had a public split following allegations of abuse levelled against the one another.

In June, reports emerged that Bala was allegedly assaulted by Ndiki with a candle stand. The musician then obtained an interim court order against Moshe.

The alleged incident took place in May at the couple’s Northriding home in Johannesburg.

The Metro FM host later filed a counter case alleging that in the past few months the relationship had become abusive with Bala assaulting him on several occasions.

The “Rea Tsotsella” host also alleged that his musician partner assaulted him after he accused him of having a roving eye. In the court papers he also alleges that Bala is extremely jealous.

Ndiki later released a statement on social media, confirming that he suffered physical abuse at the hands of his partner.

The pair have been dating on and off since 2010. It was in September 2019 that Bala popped the questions and two months later, they became husband and husband.