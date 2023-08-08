WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa lives his best life at Netball World Cup final, dances to Tyler ICU’s ‘Mnike’

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the Netball World Cup final and had quite the time cheering in the crowd. The Aussie Diamonds sealed a 61-45 win over England to claim their record 12th Netball World Cup title in front of a packed arena on Sunday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, bringing down the curtain on the 2023 tournament.

Ramaphosa was spotted in the crowd dancing and singing along with the crowd. In one video, Ramaphosa is seen leading the popular song ‘Shosholoza’ after Lona Benya, during half-time, walked up to the president and got him to lead in song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lona Benya (@lonalinamandla) “Thank you very much everyone my job was very easy: make the President @cyrilramaphosa sing for 15 countries on behalf of @presidencyza and His Excellency nailed it🫶🏾🇿🇦,” Benya captioned her posts of the heart-warming moment. Ramaphosa had no issue striking the right notes for ‘Shosholoza,’ so much that the whole stadium also joined in.

In another video, posted by Head of Digital Communications in The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa, Athi Geleba, Ramaphosa is seen busting a move along, with Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane. Hayike! 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/yZ6WjinC65 — ATHI GELEBA 🇿🇦 (@AthiGeleba) August 6, 2023

“Hayike! 😩😩😩,” Geleba captioned the video. South Africans couldn't help but smile away at seeing the president let loose for a slight moment despite all that is going on in the country. The two were dancing along to popular amapiano track ‘Mnike’ by Tyler ICU, featuring TumeloZA, Nandipha808 and Ceeka RSA.