WATCH: Primo parodies AKA’s new single ‘Company’, and it’s hilarious

Popular TikToker and vlogger Primo found a creative way to pay tribute to late South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes. He posted a TikTok video parodying his latest single “Company”, featuring KDDO. In the video, Primo role-plays a character making his bed while playing the new song. As he raps along to KDDO’s part, his girlfriend (whom Primo also plays), walks into the room and watches him rap.

Story continues below Advertisement

“One girl not enough for me,” he starts. “Two girls not enough for me, three girls not enough for me, not enough for me, not enough for me. “Four girls not enough for me, five girls not enough for me, six girls not enough for me, not enough for me, not enough for me.” His “girlfriend” looks on incredulously before grabbing his cellphone and presumably scrolling through his messages. It’s a hilarious take on the new single and a much welcomed light-hearted tribute to the rap icon.

“Can't believe he's really gone,” Primo posted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Primo Baloyi (@primo9teen) “Company” is the number one song in the country on Apple Music and among the top five on Spotify and YouTube Music. Earlier in the week, AKA’s team shared the album trailer for his album “Mass Country” on his social media accounts.

Story continues below Advertisement

The trailer opens with a young AKA speaking during an interview on SABC News. “I believe that South Africa it’s about time that we have somebody that’s not apologetic about being good at what they do and not being afraid about who they are.” The trailer went on to show some of the biggest moments of his storied career as one of the unreleased songs on the album played in the background. On Tuesday morning, AKA’s team also shared the tracklist for the album.

Story continues below Advertisement