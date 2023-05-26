WATCH: Sello Maake kaNcube receives a reception fit for a king in Lesotho

Legendary theatre and TV actor Sello Maake kaNcube received a warm welcome at his wife Pearl Mbewe Maake kaNcube’s home town of Mohale’s Hoek in Lesotho. The former “Generations” star announced earlier in the month that he has been honoured with an invitation from the royal house of Morena Mmakholu Moshoeshoe as part of the Africa Day celebrations.

He wrote: “I get to spend the whole day in a village where my wife grew up. To say I’m excited is an understatement! 😁❤️😁😍😁❤️ Pearl Mbewe Maake Kancube ❤️💕❤️ @pearlmaakekancube.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by SELLO Maake kaNcube (@sellomkn) Part of his visit to Lesotho included being a keynote speaker at the arts and culture event, where he spoke about creative arts and his journey in the arts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SELLO Maake kaNcube (@sellomkn) Taking to its Twitter page, Lesotho Tourism revealed Maake kaNcube’s intentions to produce a film about the first king of the Kingdom of Lesotho, King Moshoeshoe I.

“Having married a gorgeous Mosotho bride, @sellomkn shared his intention to produce a film about Moshoeshoe1, a dream he'll fulfil with Basotho in the Performing Arts Industry, in collaboration with MorokaPula Heritage Productions,to give gratitude to a nation that raised him a wife.” Having married a gorgeous Mosotho bride,@sellomkn shared his intention to produce a film about Moshoeshoe1,a dream he'll fulfill with Basotho in the Performing Arts Industry,in collaboration with MorokaPula Heritage Productions,to give gratitude to a nation that raised him a wife pic.twitter.com/l5nDLloovp — Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (@lesotho_tourism) May 24, 2023 Informative News LS also shared the exciting news of Maake KaNcube’s plans to collaborate with local production company Moroka-Pula Heritage Productions in the making of the film to honour the life of King Moshoeshoe I. “South Africa theatre, film and television icon @sellomkn is currently in Lesotho to support Moroka-Pula Heritage Production's fundraising campaign intended to finance ‘Legend of the Mountain Moshoeshoe the great’ a TV drama series on King Moshoeshoe I,” read the tweet.

South Africa theatre, film and television icon @sellomkn is currently in Lesotho to support Moroka-Pula Heritage Production's fundraising campaign intended to finance "Legend of the Mountain Moshoeshoe the great" a tv drama series on King Moshoeshoe I pic.twitter.com/NoW4XLkPav — Informative News LS (@Informative_LS) May 24, 2023 Maake kaNcube was also gifted with iconic Basotho blankets. “During his tour in Lesotho at Moshoeshoe the great legend of the mountains film roundtable dinner discussions @sellomkn together with #PearlMaakeKaNcube were showered with gifts from #morokapulaproductions and #MalutiMountainBrewery.” During his tour in 🇱🇸 Lesotho at Moshoeshoe the great legend of the mountains film roundtable dinner discussions @sellomkn together with #PearlMaakeKaNcube were showered with gifts from #morokapulaproductions and #MalutiMountainBrewery pic.twitter.com/UoRSnMI5wf — Informative News LS (@Informative_LS) May 24, 2023 Taking to his Instagram, he expressed his gratitude to the people of Lesotho for a welcome fit for a king.