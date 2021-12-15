WATCH: Somizi addresses claims he wanted sex in exchange for a gig
Share this article:
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has hit back at claims that he wanted sexual favours in order to be a part of a celebrity line-up at an event.
This comes after a promoter, who goes by the name Ali Boy, released a video claiming that Somizi wanted sex in exchange for being part of an event he was putting together.
Ali Boy alleged that their communication was all platonic and business-oriented until Somizi wanted to have sex with him.
He released a video that contained a voice note from Somizi in which he says they could have sex.
Warning: Vulgar language is used in the below video.
However, Somizi hit back denying the claims and released his own files.
The former “Idols SA” judge released a video explaining his side of the story, and a string of WhatsApp messages in which Ali Boy actively pursues the star.
“I hate this, why do people always want to take advantage of others by blackmailing them or manipulating them. Here’s the story, there a guy, Ali Boy, I have known him for more than 2 years and we have been chatting and it lead to us flirting, everything became flirtatious. I want him, he wants me”, he said in the video.
Somizi said things took a left turn when Ali Boy posted an event poster with Somizi on it, without consulting him.
According to the poster, Somizi would have been a judge at a modelling competition.
“I told him that you can’t do that without my permission, he said he would pay me and sort it out. I told him that my management is shitting on me. Six months down the line I see the poster again. I told him to remove the picture or pay me, I gave him until Monday,” she Somizi.
Somizi said that after he stated that he was not a part of the event, Ali Boy took to social media where he claimed that Somizi was angry because he got no sex from Ali Boy.
“I am making it clear that I did not want to do the gig for a sexual favour, not at all, I did not want to be a part of it because Ali scams people and is fraudulent, my picture on the poster was fraudulent”, he said.
Watch below: