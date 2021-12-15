WATCH: Somizi addresses claims he wanted sex in exchange for a gig

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has hit back at claims that he wanted sexual favours in order to be a part of a celebrity line-up at an event.

This comes after a promoter, who goes by the name Ali Boy, released a video claiming that Somizi wanted sex in exchange for being part of an event he was putting together. Ali Boy alleged that their communication was all platonic and business-oriented until Somizi wanted to have sex with him. He released a video that contained a voice note from Somizi in which he says they could have sex.

Warning: Vulgar language is used in the below video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Music Sponsor Absound🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🎶 (@aliboy_official) However, Somizi hit back denying the claims and released his own files.

The former “Idols SA” judge released a video explaining his side of the story, and a string of WhatsApp messages in which Ali Boy actively pursues the star. “I hate this, why do people always want to take advantage of others by blackmailing them or manipulating them. Here’s the story, there a guy, Ali Boy, I have known him for more than 2 years and we have been chatting and it lead to us flirting, everything became flirtatious. I want him, he wants me”, he said in the video. Somizi said things took a left turn when Ali Boy posted an event poster with Somizi on it, without consulting him.