WATCH: Sorisha Naidoo takes a trip down memory lane as she wishes hubby a happy 70th birthday

“The Real Housewives of Durban” TV star Sorisha Naidoo has taken to social media to pen a heartfelt message to her businessman husband, Vivian Reddy. Taking to Instagram, the former model and radio host shared a Reel that was made up of memories of Reddy and her along with their children.

Naidoo, in her caption, wished her husband a happy 70th birthday and shared her wishes for both of them in his new age. “Happy 70th birthday to the love of my life, may we continue to grow together, learn from each other and always laugh our hearts out, the journey has been plenty and has been full, I wish you my love a life of love and peace,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sorisha Naidoo (@sorishanaidoo) Having recently opened up on the popular reality show about how busy her multimillionaire husband is, Naidoo also expressed her hopes that Reddy learns the art of relaxation.

Naidoo in a past episode of “The Real Housewives of Durban” shared how she couldn't remember the last time she had dinner with Reddy as a family. “May you learn the art of relaxation and forever be held by the Gods for all that you do, this young 70 still has many plans and lots to do, may I always stand with you and push you toward all your heart's desires,” she wrote. Naidoo’s post attracted comments from her followers and friends, all wishing the businessman a happy birthday.

