Africa’s ‘The Real Housewives’ cast members spill on their luxe Valentine’s Day plans

For the women on “The Real Housewives of Abuja” and “The Real Housewives of Durban”, Valentine’s Day is an everyday celebration, but that doesn’t stop them from partaking in the festivities of the day all about love. Lovers around the world are putting plans in place for wooing their sweethearts on Valentine’s Day, and some of the cast members of two of the “The Real Housewives” African franchises have let us in on their plans for this year.

“The Real Housewives of Durban” “The Real Housewives of Durban” cast members Maria and Sorisha share their ideal Valentine's Day celebrations. With their fabulous lives, you’d think their ideal celebration would include a trip to an exotic holiday destination or maybe being gifted a luxurious car. But for these eThekwini queens, sometimes it's the simple celebrations with family that makes this day even more special.

Media extraordinaire Maria Valaskatzis has two Valentines “So Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and if you're married to a surgeon, you know that it's a struggle - it's just impossible to make plans,” she shares. “But my ideal Valentine’s Day celebration would be a day at the spa, just relaxing, being pampered and a beautiful dinner afterwards.

“However, although we don't have plans, I know that Valentine's Day with my husband will always be special, and when we do find time in the evening, we'll probably have a family dinner because we also have a son, and I consider them both my Valentines." For businesswoman, actress and radio personality Sorisha Naidoo, dessert is definitely on the menu “Now that our kids are grown, Viv and I tend to incorporate them in all our anniversary and Valentine's Day celebrations. They are an extension of our love, and this is why it's important we all go out together,” she explains.

“We normally celebrate Valentine's Day by having a nice dinner and a delicious dessert: we're a family that loves dessert over an interesting conversation. If there's time, we'll then watch a good movie. “Oh, and the kids insist that your Valentine deserves a gift. It doesn't need to be an expensive gift - it could just be a candle or anything you think your special person needs to feel loved and appreciated." Serial entrepreneur and reality TV star Annie Mthembu is all for flying away

“My husband and I don’t really celebrate Valentine’s Day, but something that we have done before is getting on a helicopter and flying to a mountaintop, where we had a picnic with the most amazing views,” she reminisces. “That was very special for me, and it’s definitely an experience I would love to repeat. Flying away for a date is it for me, whether it’s to the Maldives or just to a beautiful place that’s unreachable.” The Real Housewives of Abuja

For Zumba queen Arafa, it’s a baecation “We have the RHOAbuja launch event and premiere on February 11 at Transcorp Hilton, and my husband suggested we stay there a few days after the event for a little baecation with Valentine’s being a few days after. “To motivate my husband to start working out (he doesn’t know this), I’ve booked us some salsa classes for Sunday and Monday evenings.

“On the 14th, I plan to make my super-supportive baby daddy some breakfast in bed as he’s made reservations for a couple’s spa day, which I’m really looking forward to, and Valentine’s evening is always a surprise for me.” For the multifaceted Comfort Booth, it’s a virtual date “This Valentine’s Day, I will be going on a virtual date with my king. I am loving the idea that while I will be eating dinner, he will be eating lunch, and isn’t that how God’s love is for us: the real Valentine?

“Not bound by time, distance, period or technology, but ever-present. I hope everyone uses this symbolic day of love (and going forward) to touch those around you with love, virtually or otherwise.” Energetic mama Princess Jecoco is including the kids this year “My husband and I are not too fussy about Valentine’s as we usually just do dinner at a nice restaurant. However, this year, we plan to include our children to reassure them we love and adore them: dinner and definitely a fun, energetic activity because you know I’m that fun mum!”

Resident life of the party Tutupie will be rolling with the girls “I have an early date, then it’s “girlentine”, meaning a Valentine celebration with my girlfriends. So we’re dressing up, going to a nice restaurant to have dinner and then bottomless shots. “Afterwards, it’s pretty safe to say we’ll call it a night, and we try again next year!”

For soft-life queen Samantha, Valentine’s is already here “Valentine’s has already started for me. A bouquet of 100 red roses just arrived, and attached is an invite and a huge red box neatly wrapped in a beautiful red velvet ribbon,” she reveals. “In the card, I’m invited for a romantic fine dining experience for two, and in the box is a pair of red Louboutins (because shoes are my favourite), a beautiful LBD (from my second-favourite designer, after Zohi Taglit, of course), Agent Provocateur sexy red lingerie, a Tiffany jewellery box containing a beautiful diamond set, and my favourite perfume from Dior Amber Nuit, all to be worn out on Valentine’s night.

“There’s also an envelope stuffed with $60 000, just in case. What can I say? I’m the soft-life queen! As the romantic person that I am, I celebrate Valentine’s every day, all year, so on St Valentine’s Day, I allow myself to be spoiled silly.” For Minister of Happiness OJ Posharella, Valentine’s is all about Fatima “I’ll be spending Valentine’s with my Obiye, Fatima. Fatima came into my life a few years ago as a little 18-year-old girl to become one of my Posharella angels who I help shape into young women.

“They are trained with different skills and adopted like daughters instead of nannies as they seek job opportunities to help feed their families back in the village. I named Fatima “Obiye”, which is a name from my mum’s native language meaning “companion”. “The love we share is no different from a biological mother and daughter. I asked Fatima what her birthday was when she first came and she had no idea. So I instantly declared February 14 her birthday because she is my true love. “Unfortunately for me, I’m about to be left with a broken heart because Fatima has been asked to return to her village to marry a man she doesn’t know. I’m very sad about this, but I intend to make this Valentine’s Day special because my little angel is leaving, and I need to show her how much I appreciate and love her.”