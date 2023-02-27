WATCH: The Megacy jumps on the #AKAChallenge

Releasing an album posthumously often presents a challenge of how a project will be marketed without said artist but slain rapper AKA has left a solid plan for his team to continue his work. AKA’s album “Mass Country” was released on Friday and trended throughout the weekend as his beloved fans, the Megacy, lapped up his last project.

On Friday, T-Effect co-CEO and AKA’s co-manager Nhlanhla “Nivo” Ndimande confirmed that they had already achieved 6 375 863 streams. Even in his absence, Supa Mega is still doing the things after an old video of him jamming to his last single released from the album, “Company”, sparked a new social media challenge. In the video, AKA is seen doing a little dance to the song, which has gained popularity among his fans and heard saying, “This for TikTok”.

He seems to have been on to something as fans are hopping onto the #AKAChallenge with their own rendition of the little dance. A series of videos of fans taking part in the challenge have been shared on the rapper’s Twitter and Instagram accounts, which have been kept active by his family and management team. #MassCountry #Company #AKAChallenge pic.twitter.com/h0Wwqesjyu — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 27, 2023 “Company” was the last song recorded on the album. AKA recorded it during his trip to Los Angeles last month.

“AKA flew out to the US, met up with KDDO in LA and finished it there,” said a media statement on the album’s release. The Forbes family have given Sony Music Entertainment their blessing to continue the roll-out of the album. The album’s release was also made grander with a Spotify billboard in Times Square, New York.