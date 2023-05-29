WATCH: Uncle Waffles, Musa Keys and other SA amapiano stars shine at Afro Nation US

There’s been a huge buzz around the Miami, US, edition of the Afro Nation festival for months. Five years on from its first edition, the festival was held in the popular American party hot spot for the very first time over the weekend.

Following its Ghana edition, which featured the likes of Stonebwoy, Meek Mill, Rema and Skepta, late last year the festival finally returned with a bang. This time around, despite Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats headliners like Burna Boy and WizKid, it was the local amapiano contingency that appeared to steal the show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afro Nation 🇺🇸 (@afronation.us) Judging from the numerous videos making rounds online, Uncle Waffles, Musa Keys, DBN Gogo, Kelvin Momo, Focalistic and Major League DJz were among the amapiano acts who had the crowd at the LoanDepot Park stadium eating out the palm of their hands.

Musa Keys and Uncle Waffles shared several videos that showed the crowd singing along and dancing to all their songs. Focalistic, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, also shared videos of himself performing on stage and partying it up with Pabi Cooper and Poco Lee. “Happy Birthday Foca,” he shared on Instagram. “Prada You Brother. You In Miami making waaaves!!! New Music June 2023 #StraataNationAddress 16 September 2023. Blessings ONLY © Oska KHEKHELEZA.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRESIDENT YA STRAATA 👨🏾‍💼 (@focalistic) Afro Nation is set to head back to one of its most popular destinations, the picturesque coastline of Portimão in Portugal, from June 28 to 30, with headliners such as 50 Cent, Davido, Burna Boy and Booba.